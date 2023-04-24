‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s in emotional video

Veteran stand-up comedian and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Richard Lewis has revealed he's been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Lewis, 75, broke the news in a Twitter video he posted April 23, in which he explained that he had recently finished shooting the upcoming 12th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He then said he’s had “a rocky time” over the last three and a half years, and fans have been wondering why they haven’t seen him.

“Here’s really what happened,” he said. “Three and half years ago, I was in the middle of a tour, and then I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know, I’m at the top of my game. After 15 years, almost, I’m going to just call it quits,’ and I felt great about that.

“And then out of the blue, the s--- hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back. It was incredible. I couldn’t believe it. It was bad luck, but it’s life.”

Lewis, who is known for his neurotic persona onstage, detailed how he had back surgery, shoulder surgery, shoulder replacement surgery and hip replacement. In addition to that, he said about two years ago he had begun “walking a little stiffly.”

Richard Lewis, left, is a familiar face to "Curb Your Enhusiasm" viewers, playing a fictionalized version of himself alongside show star Larry David, right. Alamy

“I was shuffling my feet, and I went to a neurologist, and they gave me a brain scan, and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago,” he said in the emotional video. “But luckily I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly, if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”

Parkinson's disease "is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination," according to the National Institutes of Health. There is no cure, although there are various treatment options.

One of the most prominent celebrity with Parkinson's disease is Michael J. Fox, diagnosed at age 29, who will address life with the condition in the upcoming AppleTV+ documentary “Still.”

In his video, Lewis also revealed he is “finished with stand-up” and is concentrating on writing and acting while remaining optimistic.

“I have Parkinson’s disease, but I’m under a doctor’s care, and everything is cool,” he said.