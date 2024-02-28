Richard Lewis, revered comic and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star, dies at 76

Richard Lewis, the beloved stand-up comedian and a star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died, his publicist announced.

He was 76 years old.

Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack Tuesday night, according to his publicist, Jeff Abraham.

The actor previously revealed that he had been living with Parkinson’s disease in April of last year.

Comedian Richard Lewis poses for a portrait session at The Laugh Factory on May 5, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. Michael S. Schwartz / WireImage

Joyce Lapinsky, Lewis’ wife, “thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” according to the statement shared by Abraham.

Lewis can be seen co-starring in the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is currently airing on HBO.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.