Keke Palmer received many special messages in honor of her 30th birthday on Aug. 26, including one from Darius Jackson.

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their first child together, son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February. But their relationship status has been unclear over the past two months after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for wearing a sheer outfit to an Usher concert.

For his birthday tribute, Jackson uploaded an adorable video to X, formerly known as Twitter, of Palmer kissing their newborn on the cheek. She repeated, “Let em’ cook,” as Leodis giggled.

“Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being,” Jackson wrote in the caption.

He added, “Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

Meanwhile, the “Nope” star kicked off her 30s by posing in a black latex bodysuit for a grunge-style photoshoot.

She uploaded a few of the pictures to her Instagram, including one NSFW snap, with the hashtag “#DurrtyThirty.”

In the caption, she reflected on some important lessons she has learned in the past three decades.

“Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move!” she said. “I am blessed and grateful to see another year.”

She continued, “I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in ‘30’ by being me and being better.”

The proud Virgo also encouraged those who share her astrological sign to “keep being bold, gentle and true.”

At the end of her post, she said she was looking forward to “finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life. God Bless.”

Many celebrity friends, including Taraji P. Henson, Chloe Bailey, H.E.R. and Marlon Wayans, wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

Usher also joined in and simply wrote “Happy birthday Keke!!”

Following the drama between Palmer and Jackson, she starred in the music video for Usher’s new song, “Boyfriend.”

During the chorus, Usher sings, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me, oh that’s cool, that’s cool.”

“Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find, just look for me wherever he sees you,” he continues.

In the video, Palmer sips champagne, meets up with her friends and dances on an escalator before she returns to her hotel room.

When the song ends, Palmer is shown lying in her bed. She awakens after hearing her phone buzz.

“Damn it! I missed the show,” she says. “I’m so tired.”

She then adds, “Yeah, I’m a mother, after all,” and delivers a knowing wink to the camera. The video ends with Palmer and Usher chatting on FaceTime.

Fans interpreted Palmer’s comment and appearance in the video as her response to Jackson calling her out.

Palmer shared a link to the video on X and thanked Usher for including her. She wrote, in part, “Thank you for encouraging me and seeing me as the entertainer I am.”