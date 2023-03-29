Keanu Reeves recalls details of recent moment of bliss with girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is sharing a rare glimpse into his relationship with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

During a recent interview with People, the “John Wick: Chapter 4” star was asked to share his “last moment of bliss” and he immediately started to gush about spending time with Grant.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” the 58-year-old actor said. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great.”

He added, “It was just really nice to be together.”

Reeves and Grant, 49, have been dating for years. They made their first red carpet appearance together in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Since then, they have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

In March 2020, Grant, a visual artist, spoke about their red carpet debut going viral in an interview with British Vogue.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she recalled. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant with their book, "Ode to happiness," during "Paris Photo" on Nov. 10, 2017 in Paris, France. Pierre Suu / GC Images

According to the publication, the two had been close friends for years before exploring their romantic connection.

In 2011, Reeves and Grant published a picture book together called “Ode to Happiness,” a guide to help readers embrace a more optimistic outlook on life. Grant painted the illustrations while Reeves provided the text.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant revealed to British Vogue.

She continued, “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the MOCA Gala 2022 on June 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The couple also run publishing house X Artists’ Books together, according to the publication.

In June 2022, the pair made another public appearance together. Grant and “The Matrix” star held hands as they attended the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles.

Reeves lovingly stared into Grant’s eyes as they posed for photos on the red carpet.