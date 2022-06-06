Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant step out for rare public date night

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are still going strong.

The 57-year-old actor and the artist made a rare red carpet appearance over the weekend, attending the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

While posing for photographers, the two lovingly looked at each other as they held hands. Reeves looked dapper in a navy suit with a white button-up and navy-and-burgundy striped tie. Grant, 49, opted for an elegant red gown.The couple has had a working relationship for many years. They published their first book, “Ode to Happiness,” in 2011, and run the publishing house X Artists’ Book together, per British Vogue.

However, they made headlines when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019. Holding hands on the red carpet, Reeves and Grant confirmed their romance.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told British Vogue in March 2020 of their headling-making debut as a couple. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Grant’s friend, Jennifer Tilly, then told PageSix in 2020 that the two have been dating “for years” before the world found out.

As for Reeves and Grant's bond, the artist also told British Vogue how they became close after she made a book for him.

“The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” Grant recalled. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him — they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing.”

She also dodged a question about marriage, saying, “Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity.”

“How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way,” she continued. “There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

