Keanu Reeves attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles this weekend and he even showed a little PDA!

The "John Wick" actor, 55, held hands with artist Alexandra Grant, 46, Saturday night as they walked the red carpet together for the event.

The pair looked stunning, with Grant donning a gorgeous deep V-neck navy dress and Reeves in all black.

Alexandra Grant looks back at the camera while holding hands with Keanu Reeves at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LACMA

This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The internet was immediately abuzz with articles and stories — cough, like this one — titled things like “Wait, is this Keanu Reeves’ new girlfriend?” and “5 facts about Keanu Reeves’ new lady love.”

Reeves’ reps didn’t immediately respond to our requests for comment, but Grant and Reeves do have a long history of working together.

According to an article from 2018 in the New York Times, Reeves and Grant partnered to launch a small press in Los Angeles called X Artists’ Books to produce titles “that wouldn’t fly at larger imprints.”

The NYT story reported they met at a dinner party In 2009 and began collaborating on their first book, "Ode to Happiness” soon thereafter. They worked together again to make their second title, “Shadows,” a few years later.

Grant is a visual artist “who makes text-based paintings about linguistic connections,” NYT reported.

So far, people online are ‘shipping the pair.

“With everyone disagreeing about everything these days it’s nice to see everyone come together to be genuinely happy for Keanu Reeves holding hands with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant,” one user @Turtleexo tweeted.

“We don't deserve anything and yet Keanu gives so much,” tweeted Mattie Kahn.

It’s been a big year for Reeves, after he was featured as an exaggerated (and hilarious) version of himself in Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe” and returned for the latest “John Wick” film. He’s even been called the “internet’s boyfriend” and voiced a character in Toy Story 4.

We wish both Reeves and Grant the best!