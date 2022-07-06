Keanu Reeves is going viral for being a ‘class act’ — as he adorably answers kid’s questions at airport

As if the world could love Keanu Reeves any more! The "Matrix" star is melting hearts for his sweet interaction with a young fan at an airport.

TV producer Andrew Kimmel, who said he was on the same July 4 international London-to-New York flight as Reeves, documented the actor's heartwarming meet-and-greet in a Twitter thread that's now gone viral.

Kimmel explained that he was standing in the airport's luggage area when he saw the child ask Reeves for an autograph. The young fan then began asking Reeves a series of "rapid-fire" questions about his life — and the actor, who has a reputation for being one of the nicest people in Hollywood, “happily responded" to each one.

“Kid: Why were you in London?” Kimmel tweeted, quoting from the pair's exchange. “KR: Filming a documentary.”

When the kid began talking about Grand Prix — mispronouncing "Prix" — Reeves overlooked the grammar gaffe and enthusiastically chatted about the Formula 1 race.

When the young fan asked Reeves what he was doing in New York, the actor replied that he was there to see the play "American Buffalo" on Broadway.⁠

In a fun twist, said Kimmel, the "Speed" star then began asking his young fan questions, too.

“The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight," wrote Kimmel.

Kimmel added that he wanted to share details about the encounter to illustrate what a "class act" Reeves was.

"I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” he wrote.

Kimmel concluded his thread by revealing that he "geeked out" on Reeves, too, and asked him to pose with him in a selfie.

Kimmel proudly shared the pic with his followers, writing, "I mean ... I had to."