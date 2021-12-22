What Keanu Reeves did for Drew Barrymore’s 16th birthday will make you love him more

Drew Barrymore is a showbiz veteran who can thank Keanu Reeves for lighting the way for her.

On her talk show Tuesday, Barrymore, who starred alongside Reeves in the 1986 TV-movie “Babes in Toyland,” honored him for being a class act.

“We have both had the privilege and fortune to keep going and what a gift and a blessing that is,” she said. “You’re someone I think of, too, as being so incredibly gracious about it and I definitely feel like I would look around and see the behaviors of the people that I wanted to be like one day and they were always the kind, humble, gracious, hard-working, lovely examples. You’re so that.”

“That’s kind of you to say that. Kind of you to say,” Reeves said. “I mean, I love what I do, right? I like acting. I like rolling up the sleeves. I like going to work and it is what it is, man. We ain’t doctors saving lives, but we can change lives. We can help.”

And while “The Matrix Resurrections” star, 57, may have been a role model (not to mention a secondhand user of Dolly Parton's clothing), there may have been times when he threw caution to the wind. Barrymore, 46, recalled the time he whisked her away from her birthday party for a joyride on his motorcycle, noting how that experience resonated with her.

Keanu Reeves, second from left, and Drew Barrymore, right, co-starred in "Babes in Toyland." Everett Collection

“I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in — this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change, please let me know — and you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life,” she said.

“We went and you took me on the ride of my life and I was so free. I was such a free human being and it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. And I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling.”

The memory didn’t appear to be as fresh for Reeves.

“I wonder where I took you,” he said.

Barrymore said she was beaming when he dropped her back at the club.

“I, literally, walked back into the party, like, skipping,” she said.

“I didn’t even think of it as a sweet 16, but I’m now realizing you can’t have a better sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is,” she said.

“Oh wow, we probably went fast,” Reeves said.

“So fast,” Drew said. “Like, irresponsibly fast.”

