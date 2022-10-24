Jason Momoa leaves little to the imagination in cheeky fishing video

Jason Momoa is letting it all hang loose in his latest Instagram post.

After enjoying the rainbows, clear blue waters and sunshine during a recent fishing trip, the “Aquaman” star took some time to share some cheeky pictures and videos.

On Oct. 23, Momoa, 43, uploaded a slideshow to Instagram that showed a few highlights from his day at sea. In the photos and videos, the actor was aboard a small boat with friends.

One picture showed Momoa holding a fish while wearing an outfit that resembled a sumo wrestler’s mawashi and Tarzan’s loin cloth.

In one clip, the “See” star’s small garment flapped in the wind as he reeled in a fish.

He also used the post to promote his water bottle company called Mananalu, which works to eliminate single-use plastic containers.

“Rainbows in my @mananalu.water sunday funday,” he captioned the slideshow. “Amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week.”

The catch was impressive, but his fans and friends seemed to be more distracted by the Hawaiian native’s unique fishing garb and his physique.

One Instagram user wrote, “It’s the outfit for me.”

Another referenced Sisqó’s hit “Thong Song” and said, “Jason what in that thong thong thong song is going on here.”

Others shared that they struggled to focus on anything besides Momoa’s boat attire.

“Umm can we get a little extra footage on Jason’s fishing outfit?” one person asked.

Another simply commented, “Suns out buns out.”

“MacGruber” actor Timothy V. Murphy also joined in on the fun and pointed out the irony of Momoa’s post. “Love it…I thought Aquaman loved fish,” Murphy joked in the comments.

Momoa knows how to capture fans’ attention for a good cause.

Last month, he posted an Instagram video of someone shaving off the sides of his shoulder-length locks. In the clip, he spoke about the importance of switching to aluminum water containers or other reusable bottles like canteens to help the environment.

“Here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha,” he wrote in the caption. “Be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it.”

When the clippers grazed the side of his head in the video, he said, “Oh, man, I’ve never even felt a wind right there.”

He continued, “I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We got to stop. Plastic forks, all that s----, it goes into our land, it goes into our ocean. I’m here in Hawaii right now. Just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad, so please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me.”

The action star has shown off his shaved hairstyle in a few social media posts.

He is still sporting his signature man-bun with his slightly shorter do. He also recently revealed that he added a head tattoo to complete his new look.