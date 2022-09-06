Jason Momoa has shaved his head

Looks like Jason Momoa is changing up his style!

On Sept. 5, he shared a video of someone shaving off his hair for a good cause.

"Heres to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha," Momoa, 43, captioned the post on Instagram. "be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags ,packaging, utensils all of it. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j."

Momoa's video began with someone taking clippers to the side of his head.

"Oh man, I've never even felt a wind right there," he said while smiling.

Momoa also showed his fans his cut-off braids and said that he was cutting his hair to raise awareness about single-use plastics.

"I'm tired of these plastic bottles," he said. "You got to stop. Plastic forks, all that s----, which goes into our land, which goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now. Just seeing things in our ocean. It's just so sad, so please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life. Help me."

Momoa ended his video by encouraging people to switch over to canteens and other reusable bottles to better serve the environment.

Bye, long hair! prideofgypsies via Instagram

Momoa's shoulder-length locks have been a signature part of his look, and he shared in a 2018 interview with the Daily Telegraph that he kept his hair long because his wife at the time, Lisa Bonet, preferred it. Momoa and Bonet separated in January.

“My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don’t cut my hair,” Momoa said at the time, per People. “I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.”

Momoa had also shared back in 2017 that his hair actually helped him connect with Bonet when they first met at a jazz club in 2005. They were together for 12 years before marrying in 2017.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” he said on "The Late Late Show," just after they tied the knot. “I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’”