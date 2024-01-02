Former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Ian Ziering says he recently had a violent confrontation with a group of people riding minibikes.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he wrote on Instagram on Jan. 1. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Ziering, 59, says that he was with one of his daughters at the time of the episode and that he is not pleased with the reaction from the police, whom he says he contacted.

The actor shares two daughters with ex-wife Erin Ludwig.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” he wrote.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”

NBC News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment on the matter, but has not yet heard back. Ziering went on to write that the episode left a deep impression on him.

Ian Ziering (left, next to Luke Perry) is best known for his work on the '90s teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210." Alamy Stock Photo

“I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety,” he wrote.

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.

“I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time. It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year.”