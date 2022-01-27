See 'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering's unexpected reunion

This flight was cruising at an altitude of 90210-thousand feet.

On Thursday, “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jennie Garth posted a picture of herself with a familiar face she bumped into while flying the friendly skies: former co-star Ian Ziering.

“You never know who you’ll see on an airplane @ianziering,” she wrote, while using the hash tags #kelly and #steve, a reference to their characters on the long-running drama.

The popular Fox series premiered more than three decades ago and ran for 10 seasons, becoming one of the most definitive series of the 1990s. The cast reunited for a short-lived reboot in 2019.

The show’s stars have remained tight over the years, as well. Garth and Tori Spelling, who are best friends in real life, have teamed up to host the "90210MG" podcast.

The cast was also gutted when co-star Luke Perry died unexpectedly in 2019. Garth, who once described the fervor around the show by explaining how she and Perry had to be placed in a zoo cage, said she had a hard time coming to grips with his death.

“I still don’t accept it, in a weird way,” she told Spelling on their podcast in 2020.

Garth also spoke out about Shannen Doherty, who has breast cancer.

“Shannen’s just a really strong person. That’s who she is,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2020. “She’s an Aries, she’s very determined, and you don’t think about cancer when you’re working with her or hanging out with her. That’s not what her life is.

“She’s just Shannen, and our friend, and our castmate and that she’s dealing with such a heavy thing is hard, (but) you don’t see it. She’s really good about that, trying to keep it private.”