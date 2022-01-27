IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

See 'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering's unexpected reunion

Even '90s TV stars can run into former co-workers on occasion.
Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth starred on "Beverly Hills, 90210" from 1990 to 2000.
Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth starred on "Beverly Hills, 90210" from 1990 to 2000.Courtesy Everett Collection
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

This flight was cruising at an altitude of 90210-thousand feet.

On Thursday, “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jennie Garth posted a picture of herself with a familiar face she bumped into while flying the friendly skies: former co-star Ian Ziering.

“You never know who you’ll see on an airplane @ianziering,” she wrote, while using the hash tags #kelly and #steve, a reference to their characters on the long-running drama.

The popular Fox series premiered more than three decades ago and ran for 10 seasons, becoming one of the most definitive series of the 1990s. The cast reunited for a short-lived reboot in 2019.

The show’s stars have remained tight over the years, as well. Garth and Tori Spelling, who are best friends in real life, have teamed up to host the "90210MG" podcast.

Flashback! Ian Ziering looks back on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' — and his '90s style

Aug. 27, 201802:16

The cast was also gutted when co-star Luke Perry died unexpectedly in 2019. Garth, who once described the fervor around the show by explaining how she and Perry had to be placed in a zoo cage, said she had a hard time coming to grips with his death.

“I still don’t accept it, in a weird way,” she told Spelling on their podcast in 2020.

Garth also spoke out about Shannen Doherty, who has breast cancer.


‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ stars remember the late Luke Perry

Oct. 12, 202000:35

“Shannen’s just a really strong person. That’s who she is,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2020. “She’s an Aries, she’s very determined, and you don’t think about cancer when you’re working with her or hanging out with her. That’s not what her life is.

“She’s just Shannen, and our friend, and our castmate and that she’s dealing with such a heavy thing is hard, (but) you don’t see it. She’s really good about that, trying to keep it private.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.