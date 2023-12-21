Glen Powell can’t contain his holiday cheer while re-creating ‘Elf’ scenes with his family

Glen Powell is fully in the Christmas spirit.

The actor teamed up with his family to celebrate the premiere of his romantic comedy "Anyone But You" by dressing up in the costume Will Ferrell once wore in the Christmas classic "Elf," and running around New York City.

"It’s nice to be born into a family who shares my affinity for elf culture," he wrote alongside a clip of the festivities on Instagram.

Powell said his family celebrates Christmas "a little differently," before a montage begins of the group re-creating scenes from "Elf."

Powell and the crew flawlessly jump across sidewalks, spin through revolving doors and recite the elves' four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup.

The group then prance around Central Park singing "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," before Powell smells and tastes Christmas trees. ("Pine trees are my favorite!" he exclaims.)

The four elves then meet up with Santa himself to scream that they know him, before Powell tells him that he sits on a throne of lies.

The highlight is when Powell perfectly executes the scene where Ferrell's character Buddy tries to ride an escalator for the first time and ends up doing a split because he doesn't know what to do.

The clip ends with an homage to the moment where Buddy sees the Rockefeller Christmas tree for the first time, but instead Powell and his family members are gazing up at a billboard for "Anyone But You."

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in "Anyone But You." YouTube/Sony Pictures

"Wow," they said in a trance as they stared at the bright ad for the rom-com starring Powell and Sydney Sweeney, which premieres in theaters on Dec. 22.