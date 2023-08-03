Florence Pugh compares her haircut to Guy Fieri's signature look

Move over Guy Fieri, there’s a new mayor of "Flavortown" — or should we say "Flo’ver town."

Actor Florence Pugh has been sporting a shorter buzz cut hairstyle and in an August 3 Instagram story, the actor couldn’t help but compare it to that of the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host’s signature look.

“Sometimes when I get out the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it,” she wrote next to a selfie, which showed her spiked bleach blonde hair. She’s also seen wearing statement sunglasses and dangling sea star-shaped earrings.

Florence Pugh channels a certain someone in her Instagram pic. Instagram/Florence Pugh

She then followed up the photo with a video and a teasing warning to Fieri that she might be coming for his job.

Pugh stares at the camera before glancing down and giving a sly look.

“Just saying..could be the new mayor of flavour town,” she wrote, then adding, “Or should I say...'Flo'ver town.”

The mayor of "Flo’ver town" has arrived. Instagram/Florence Pugh

Pugh told Vogue that she buzzed her hair for a role and loves the low-maintenance style. She first debuted the look at the 2023 Met Gala in May and has since dyed it shades of red and blonde as it has grown out.

“Whenever I get bored, I just say it will wash out and then I’ll put a new color,” she told the magazine last month.

As for Fieri, he's stayed true to his look for decades. In a March interview with the Wall Street Journal, the restaurateur said that his hairstyle wasn’t his idea.

“A friend of mine is a hairdresser, and I had long hair and she would give me a hard time forever about it,” Fieri said. “And one day I said, ‘Fine, do whatever you want.’ She goes, ‘Whatever I want?’”

After his naturally brown hair was bleached, he revealed that initially he wanted to hide the look under a beanie but then came to embrace it.

As for his hair routine, it sounds similar to Pugh's current low maintenance way.

“There’s no real routine. This is how it works in the morning, a little bit of this. (Makes a gelling motion.) Two of those and we’re good to go — no twisting spikes or anything like that,” he explained.