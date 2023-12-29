'Coda' star Daniel Durant and his 'DWTS' partner Britt Stewart are engaged

Former "Dancing with the Stars" partners Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant are engaged!

The couple announced the news Dec. 29 in a shared post to Instagram. In the pics, Stewart and Durant share a hug and kiss, while the professional dancer flashes a ring on her finger.

"Forever!" they captioned the pics.

Stewart and Durant, who is known for starring in the Academy Award-winning film “Coda” and appearing on “Switched at Birth,” were paired together for Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars," which premiered in September 2022.

The duo made it to the semifinals, finishing fifth overall. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas ended up taking home the mirrorball trophy.

Stewart and Durant confirmed their relationship after the season concluded, going Instagram official on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Durant, who is deaf, said Stewart learned ASL while working with the actor.

“She’s so friendly and she’s ready to work with me from that first day. And she started teaching me her dance and I started teaching her sign language right away,” Durant told People last October.

Their relationship started after they were eliminated from the show, Durant told People in an interview published Dec. 29.

“I’m a really competitive person, I wanted to win this thing and so I saw that in her and we trained,” Durant said.

Durant brought his experience as a deaf actor to the "DWTS" stage, performing a jazz routine to “Enjoy the Silence.” During the dance, the music cut out halfway through, but Durant and Stewart continued their choreography, staying in sync before the beat returned.

Durant later explained to Newsweek that the moment was meant to “give the audience and the judges an idea of what it’s like to dance from a deaf perspective.”

The couple credits this performance with sparking the chemistry that led to their relationship.

“For me, it was the moment when our lives showed each other. I was really able to see him and his experience in 'Dancing with the Stars,' but then just a little of his life too,” Stewart said.