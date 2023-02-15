‘DWTS’ pro Britt Stewart and ‘CODA’ star Daniel Durant confirm they’re dating

"Dancing With the Stars" co-stars Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

The pair danced together and came in fifth overall on Season 31 of the show, but they walked away from the competition with an even better prize: each other.

Durant, who starred in the Oscar-winning film "CODA," posted a selfie with Stewart on Instagram. "My Valentine," he wrote in the caption with a heart. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

The couple's fellow competitors were ecstatic in the comments.

“I knew it!!!!!" wrote Season 31 competitor and comedian Wayne Brady, sending his congratulations.

Selma Blair, who also competed in their season, wrote, "I love this so much."

"Happy Valentine’s Day you lovebirds!!!" said "DWTS" pro Pasha Pashkov.

For her own post, Stewart shared a video of herself and Durant dancing, captioned with a simple red heart.

"DWTS" pro Witney Carson commented, Is this a soft launch??? 😍😍😍 love you both!"

"🤭 you already know how I feeeeeeeellllll" wrote pro Koko Iwasaki.

The week before Durant was eliminated from the show, the pair gave an especially powerful performance. Durant, who is deaf, said he wanted to show the judges and the audience "what it's like to dance from a deaf perspective."

Durant and Stewart performed a jazz routine set to a cover of Depeche Mode’s 1990 hit "Enjoy the Silence." The music stopped abruptly about halfway through while the pair continued dancing.

At the end of their routine, the audience roared with applause and the judges almost unanimously gave the dancers perfect 10 scores.

Stewart shared how much the experience meant to her in an Instagram post in November.

“It’s always hard for me to find the words after something really touches me. Last night felt profound and bigger than Daniel and I,” she said. "Daniel, thank you for letting us into your world last night. You are changing my life," adding an emoji of a hand signing "I love you" in sign language.

Related: