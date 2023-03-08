Christine Taylor opens up about how she and Ben Stiller got back together after separating

Christine Taylor is opening up about finding her way back to Ben Stiller after the couple announced in 2017 that they were separating.

During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, March 7, Taylor spoke about rebuilding her relationship with Stiller during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Craft” star explained that she got engaged to Stiller after only knowing him for six months. They tied the knot in 2000 and the next year they welcomed their daughter Ella, now 20.

“Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both sort of started to grow in different directions,” Taylor told host Drew Barrymore. “ When we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about. It was not something we took lightly, either.”

But the two felt like they were at an “impasse” as they entered the next chapter in their lives.

She said, “That time apart for each of us (was) to sort of get to know who we are. I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults, and I feel like we needed to see time to figure that out.”

In 2017, Taylor and Stiller confirmed they were separating in a statement sent to TODAY.com

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” they said at the time, adding that they were prioritizing their family.

Although they split, Taylor told Barrymore that the couple remained a “family unit” with Ella and their son, Quinlin, now 17, by going to shows and celebrating birthdays together. In 2019, Stiller and Taylor attended the 71st Emmy Awards together.

“When the pandemic hit. We all had to sort of figure out where we were going to hunker down. We all ended up in our house together with two teenagers,” she recalled.

The time they spent together allowed them to talk without any “distractions.”

“It was a really special time for us, for the family,” the 51-year-old actor shared. “It just happened organically and naturally.”

Stiller has also spoken about how his relationship with his wife has changed since their reconciliation. Last year, he called their reunion “unexpected” during an interview with Esquire.

“We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that,” he told the publication. “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

He said the two acknowledged their similarities and learned to accept their differences.

“I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy,” he explained. “If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you.’”

Now, the husband and wife, who previously appeared together in films and shows like “Dodgeball,” “Zoolander,” “Arrested Development” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” have been teaming up again recently.

In January, he was a guest on “Hey Dude…The 90s Called!” a new podcast Taylor co-hosts with David Lascher.

The 57-year-old actor also gushed about his wife while chatting with People last month about the podcast.

“She’s great at it, her and David Lascher, her co-host, because they were both on the show ("Hey Dude"). So for fans of the show it’s been great,” he said.

Stiller added, “I had a great time doing the episode, and it’s fun to be a part of something new that they’re just getting off the ground, and it seems to be off to a really great start.”