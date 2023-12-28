Cher has filed for a conservatorship to control access to son Elijah Blue Allman's finances, claiming he is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues," court documents obtained by NBC News show.

In a filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Dec. 27, the music icon said she is concerned any funds distributed to her 47-year-old son from a trust set up by his late father, music legend Gregg Allman, "will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

Cher has petitioned to become a temporary conservator of son Elijah Blue Allman's finances, saying in a court filing that he is unable to manage them due to "severe mental health and substance abuse issues." Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Cher said in the documents that the latest payment from the fund is set to be distributed to her son by Dec. 31, and a temporary conservator is needed to protect that money from being spent on drugs "given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues."

"Elijah is currently unable to manage his finances and the distribution of funds directly to Elijah would not be in his best interests," the filing states.

NBC News has reached out to Cher and an attorney for Elijah Blue Allman for comment.

Cher, 77, has petitioned to be the temporary conservator to receive payments from the trust on her son's behalf because allowing the payments to go straight to him "will undoubtedly result in the loss of such assets."

The filing also notes that two of Allman's half siblings have nominated Cher to act as a temporary conservator. Allman is Cher's only child with second husband Gregg Allman, the legendary co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band, whom she was married to from 1975 to 1979.

Allman is one of Cher's two children along with son Chaz Bono, 54, whom she had with first husband Sonny Bono. Gregg Allman, who struggled with substance abuse issues for years in the '70s and '80s and died in 2017, had five children, including Elijah Blue, with five different women.

Elijah Blue Allman is Cher's son with late music legend Gregg Allman (left), whom she was married to from 1975 to 1979. AP

Cher has "worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs," and "loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind," the filing states.

The "Believe" singer also alleged in the filing that Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, is part of a "tumultuous relationship" with Allman that has been "marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises." Allman filed for divorce from King in 2021.

Cher said in the filing that King "actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

Elijah Blue Allman and Cher at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cher alleges that King took steps to check Allman out of rehab and that she is not entitled to be the temporary conservator of his estate unless the court finds it would be in his "best interest."

"It is not. Indeed, it would be unsafe for Elijah and his estate because Petitioner is informed and believes that the appointment of Angela as temporary conservator of Elijah’s estate would result in the immediate loss or dissipation of Elijah’s assets for self-destructive purposes," the filing states.

NBC News has reached out to King for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Cher added that she has not discussed the conservator arrangement with Allman because "he is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator for his estate."

She proposes to set up an account on her son's behalf at a financial institution of her choosing in the name of the conservatorship estate and "deposit all distributions received from the Trust for Elijah’s benefit," according to the filing. The estimated value of his estate is $120,000, the filing states.

An appointment hearing about the temporary conservatorship is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Los Angeles, and another hearing is scheduled for March 6.