Cameron Diaz says ‘we should normalize separate bedrooms’ for married couples

Cameron Diaz is sharing how her ideal living situation changed after she met her husband, Benji Madden.

Diaz and her business partner Katherine Power were guests on the “Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims” podcast Dec. 19. The two spoke about their wine company and also discussed different health and beauty tips.

During the end of their conversation, the 51-year-old actor voiced her opinion on married couples sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” she shared. She said some couples might need two different houses.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

She added, “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our, you know, relations.”

As Power and host Molly Sims laughed, Diaz clarified that she used to believe separate rooms would be a great idea for her marriage before she said “I do” to Madden.

“By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married,” she explained.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz attend an event on June 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

“The Holiday” star and the Good Charlotte rocker, 44, tied the knot in 2015. They share a 3-year-old daughter Raddix, who was born in 2019.

Diaz took a step back from acting and the spotlight, but in recent years she has been opening up more about her family and career.

The “There’s Something About Mary” actor, who will soon make her return to the movie industry with an action comedy aptly titled “Back in Action,” gushed about her relationship with Madden in March 2022.

On an episode of “Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers” podcast, she praised her husband for teaching her “to value myself a lot more.”

She said in past relationships she did not feel validated by her partner. Diaz was used to “receiving so much validation elsewhere and in all these other ways.”

With Madden, she has learned that nothing is more important than their relationship.

“Nothing else comes before this. It’s not hard to do, because it’s the most valuable thing I have,” she continued. “We know that, no matter what, we can just go and be just a family anywhere, and we’re fine. We don’t need any of the things that we have, other than each other.”

She called him a “mensch” and complimented his sense of humor. “And he’s the best dad ever. I could cry, because he’s just the best,” she gushed.

In August 2023, he penned a sweet tribute to her for her 51st birthday on Instagram.

Beside a cute photo of his wife holding a cat, Madden wrote that he is usually too busy for social media but he had to continue his “little tradition” of periodically returning to the platform “to show love to my Queen.”

“So today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else. You do it all,” he said.

Madden said he was so grateful for their family of three.

“I love you •forever •always •yours •true love Happy Birthday Cameron,” he concluded.

In the comments, she replied, “There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.” She also included multiple red heart emoji.