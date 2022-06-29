Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement to act in Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is returning to Hollywood to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's appropriately titled action-comedy "Back In Action."

Foxx announced Diaz’s return on Wednesday with a little help from NFL star Tom Brady.

The Oscar winner, 54, tweeted an audio recording of the trio talking to one another. Foxx can be heard telling an "anxious" Diaz, 49, that he sought out the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) to help her tell the world she's about to return to the big screen.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. And I am relatively successful and un-retiring,” Brady, 44, can be heard joking.

"Honestly, exactly what I need," Diaz responds.

Earlier this year, Brady made headlines when he announced his retirement from the NFL only to revoke the announcement — and rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — just 40 days later.

Foxx wrote in his tweet, "Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT."

"@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION — our new movie with @NetflixFilm," Foxx added.

Diaz confirmed the new project in her Instagram story, writing, "Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

Diaz's pairing with Foxx makes perfect sense considering she last appeared onscreen with the actor in the 2014 remake of "Annie." The duo also starred together in Oliver Stone's 1999 drama "Any Given Sunday."

According to Variety, "Back in Action" will be directed by Seth Gordon of “Horrible Bosses” fame from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien, who co-wrote the 2014 comedy “Neighbors."

Diaz opened up about her decision to quit acting in August 2021 during an interview with Kevin Hart on his Peacock show “Hart to Heart."

The "Charlie's Angels" franchise star, who shares a daughter, Raddix, 2, with husband Benji Madden, explained that she needed to leave Hollywood in order to find balance in her life.

"I feel like I was really lucky because I had people that I worked with for 20 years who I know they have my best interest but for me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself," she said.