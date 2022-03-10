Cameron Diaz says husband Benji ‘taught me to value myself a lot more’

Cameron Diaz is opening up how her marriage to husband Benji Madden has made her value herself more.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star, 49, spoke about her relationship during Tuesday’s episode of the “Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers” podcast.

When Michelle Visage asked Diaz why her marriage has been successful, the actor replied, “He’s really taught me to value myself a lot more.”

She explained to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host that in previous relationships she did not expect to be validated by her partner.

The actor recalled “receiving so much validation elsewhere and in all these other ways” in the past.

Diaz shared that she has learned to “really go all in” throughout her relationship with Madden, 42.

“Nothing else comes before this,” she said, referencing their bond. “It’s not hard to do, because it’s the most valuable thing I have.”

She added, “We know that, no matter what, we can just go and be just a family anywhere, and we’re fine. We don’t need any of the things that we have, other than each other.”

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in 2015. In the conversation with Visage, the actor praised her husband for being a man she can count on.

“I married a mensch,” she laughed. “I know how hard it is to find.”

She continued to gush about the Good Charlotte guitarist and said, “He’s hilarious and he’s so funny. And he’s the best dad ever. I could cry, because he’s just the best.”

The pair welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, in 2019.

Diaz told Visage that it is “interesting” to see women who are 15 to 20 years younger than her also have young children.

She explained, “It’s an interesting place to be because I’m not that age and that’s totally okay. I didn’t do it then. I’m doing it now.”

As a mom who will turn 50 this year, Diaz wants to ensure she can still run around and play with her daughter.

“I want my energy to stay vital,” she said. “I want to feel that way to her. I don’t want her to feel like she has an old mom.”

While acknowledging that her daughter will never see her in her 20s, 30s or 40s, she said her concern is not what she looks like.

Instead, Diaz focuses on “how it feels for her to have a mom and for me to be her mom. — not a 55-year-old mom, but her mom.”

A year before she had Raddix, Diaz, whose last film was in 2014, confirmed that she had retired from acting.

During an Instagram live chat in 2020, she revealed that leaving acting allowed her to devote her energy to her husband and child.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” she said at the time. “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji.”

While speaking with Kevin Hart last year on the comedian’s Peacock show “Hart to Heart,” she further addressed putting acting behind her.

She told Hart, “I feel like I was really lucky because I had people that I worked with for 20 years who I know (have) my best interest but for me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself.”