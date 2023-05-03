Billie Lourd responds after Carrie Fisher’s siblings ‘publicly attacked’ her for excluding them from Walk of Fame ceremony

Billie Lourd is speaking out after her family members revealed that they weren’t invited to her mom Carrie Fisher’s posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 30-year-old actor confirmed that the late “Star Wars” icon’s siblings, Todd, Joely and Tricia Fisher, aren’t involved in the event, saying in a statement, “We have no relationship.”

“I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother’s brother and sister. I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond,” Lourd wrote in a statement given to TODAY.com. “The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”

The former “Scream Queens” star shared how days after her mom died on Dec. 27, 2016, the late actor's “brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject.”

Carrie Fisher’s legendary mom, Debbie Reynolds, died a day after her on Dec. 27.

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd posing together on the red carpet. Karl Walter / Penske Media via Getty Images

Lourd added that she found out about her family members’ actions “through the press” and said that they never consulted her or “considered how this would affect our relationship.”

“The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her,” the actor wrote. “Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

Todd Fisher spoke out about not being invited to his late sister’s posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an interview with TMZ shared on May 3, while Joely Fisher posted a lengthy statement about being excluded on Instagram calling the snub “bizarre” and “misguided.”

“This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for," she wrote, in part. “The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking. We have all been grieving the loss of our favorite human for some years now…we have given Billie the space to do that in her own way. We have been nothing but loving and open, consistently.”

Carrie and Todd Fisher were Reynolds’ only children, whom she shared with ex-husband Eddie Fisher. Joely and Tricia Fisher are Eddie Fisher’s two children from his relationship with Connie Stevens.

Carrie and Todd Fisher with mom Debbie Reynolds. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

“The press release Todd Fisher gave to TMZ and the posting Joely Fisher placed on Instagram, once again confirms that my instincts were right,” Lourd continued in her statement. “To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children.”

Lourd, who is mother to two kids, noted that “the people who knew and loved” her mom at Disney and Lucasfilm made the event possible “to honor her legacy.”

“This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you,” she concluded.

The actor, known for portraying Princess Leia, will receive the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame on “Star Wars” Day, May 4. Lourd will be accepting the honor on her behalf.

Carrie Fisher's star will be located near her fellow "Star Wars" co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.