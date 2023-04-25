Carrie Fisher will posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, in honor of “Star Wars” Day, with her daughter, Billie Lourd, accepting the honor on her behalf.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the three original “Star Wars” movies, died at the age of 60 in 2016 after suffering a heart attack.

Fisher will receive the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame, which will be located near the legendary El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Carrie Fisher and daughter actress Billie Lourd attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on Dec. 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Barry King / WireImage

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said.

“I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!”

Carrie Fisher left her mark on pop culture playing Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" movies. Carrie Fisher, Star Wars / Corbis via Getty Images

Fisher made her film debut in 1975’s “Shampoo” before hitting paydirt in “Star Wars.” She also appeared in “When Harry Met Sally,” “Hannah and Her Sisters” and “The Blues Brothers.” A three-time Emmy nominee for her work in television, Fisher also appeared in “Family Guy,” “Catastrophe,” “Sex and the City,” “30 Rock” and “Laverne & Shirley.”

The only child of Fisher and Bryan Lourd, Billie Lourd has appeared in “American Horror Story” and played Lieutenant Connix in a trio of “Star Wars” sequels, beginning with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”