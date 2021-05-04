Billie Lourd's son, Kingston, is honoring his late grandma, Carrie Fisher, on "Star Wars" Day.

The "Booksmart" star, who announced Kingston's arrival in September, posted on Instagram two photos of Kingston celebrating May the Fourth, including one that shows him wearing a crocheted cap designed to look like Princess Leia's iconic dual-buns hairstyle.

The first adorable pic finds Kingston lying on his belly in front of a laptop displaying an image of Fisher as Princess Leia in 1977's "A New Hope."

A second sweet image shows Kingston rolled over on his back in order to show off his Princess Leia onesie.

Lourd welcomed baby Kingston (whose middle name is Fisher) with fiancé Austen Rydell. The pair, who've been together since 2017, announced their engagement last June.

Lourd, right, poses with her mother, Carrie Fisher, at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Los Angeles in 2015. Jordan Strauss / AP

In December, the "Scream Queens" alum paid tribute to her late mom on the fourth anniversary of her death. Lourd shared on Instagram a photo of her and Fisher walking on the street, tilting their heads at the camera in unison.

"Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost," wrote Lourd. "Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️"

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a plane. One day later, Fisher's own mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, also died. She was 84.

Lourd honored Reynolds' birthday last month by posting a video of one of Reynolds' most famous dance scenes from the classic Hollywood musical "Singin' in the Rain." In the clip, Reynolds sings "Good Morning" while dancing alongside co-stars Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor.

Lourd captioned the video with emoji that spelled out her cute nickname for her grandmother, "Abadaba."