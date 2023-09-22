Who is Avan Jogia, Halsey’s rumored boyfriend?

Avan Jogia is back in the headlines and this time it's for his rumored romance with Halsey.

The actor, known for starring in "Victorious," and the singer were photographed kissing while out in Hollywood. The pair were all smiles as they held hands walking on the street.

Halsey, who was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and uses she/they pronouns, was previously dating Alev Aydin. The two share 1-year-old son Ender.

As for Jogia, the Canadian actor has been linked to actor Cleopatra Coleman and dated Zoey Deutch in the past.

Avan Jogia and Halsey have been spotted together. Getty Images

As the two continue to make headlines, read on to learn more about Avan Jogia.

He was more born in Vancouver, British Columbia

Jogia was born on Feb. 9, 1992 in Canada to parents Wendy and Mike Jogia. His father is of British Indian descent and his mother is English, German and Welsh.

He had his first acting role in 2006

Jogia’s first role was in the TV movie “A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story,” released in 2006. In it, he portrayed Danny Araujo, the younger brother of Gwen, a teenage transgender woman.

The role led to parts in The CW series “Aliens in American,” “Devil’s Diary,” and the Nickelodeon movie “Gym Teacher: The Movie.”

He would soon become a staple at the teen network, starring in the 2009 film “Spectacular!” as Tajid.

He starred in "Victorious"

Ariana Grande, Daniella Monet, Avan Jogia, Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett on the set of "Victorious" on February 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA. Jesse Grant / WireImage

Jogia became a teen heartthrob when he starred as Beck Oliver in “Victorious.” The Nickelodeon show starred Victoria Justice, as well as Ariana Grande, Daniella Monet, Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett, among others.

The show premiered in March and ran for four seasons, ending in 2013. In it, he would also sing in the show’s soundtrack.

In a 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, Jogia revealed that his Nickelodeon time was complicated.

“I don’t look back on (Nickelodeon) fondly. But I do think it’s interesting to see just what it means to people. It’s touching, but also it’s out of your control,” he told the magazine. “I feel like I represent sadness for people because they can sort of look at me and be like, ‘Oh, right. I remember when I used to be young and things weren’t so complicated.’ It’s like, I represent an uncomplicated time. Sometimes I think that I have a strong desire to keep that image safe for them.”

He led the ABC Family show "Twisted"

Jogia and Denise Richards in "Twisted." Alamy Stock Photo

After appearing in several other Nickelodeon projects, Jogia starred as Danny Desai in the ABC Family mystery-thriller "Twisted."

The show centered on 16-year-old Danny, who was released from juvenile detention after he was charged with killing his aunt when he was 11. Trying to get his life back, he then becomes the prime suspect in a murder case.

Jogia led the show for one season, 19 episodes, from 2013 to 2014, acting alongside Maddie Hasson, Kylie Bunbury, Denise Richards and Kimberly Quinn.

He has a steady acting career

Among his acting credits include movies like “The Drowning,” “Paper Year, “Shaft, “Zombieland: Double Tap, “ “The Exchange,” “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” and “Choose Love.”

As for his TV gigs, he was also in “Tut,” “Ghost Wars,” “Now Apocalypse” and “The Stranger.”

He made his directorial feature film debut in 2022

Jogia flexed his directing skills on the 2022 short film "Alex" and 2016 short "Of Dogs and Men," as well as directed four episodes of "Last Teenagers of the Apocalypse," per IMDB.

However, his directorial feature film debut came in 2022 with "Door Mouse," in which he also acted in and wrote.

The drama thriller is about a comic-book creator who works at a burlesque club who enlists the help of a coworker to solve the disappearance of young women in their group.

Avan Jogia at The Brooklyn Silver Screen Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 10, 2022 in NYC. Rob Kim / Getty Images

“This was born out of not feeling very much agency in the film industry, especially as an actor of color,” he told Teen Vogue. “I was looking to find parts that I felt like I could dig a little deeper into as an actor and train myself to give good performances and improve as an actor. Good parts are hard enough to get ahold of, you know, regardless of (diversity).”

Adding, “And then you ask, how many films looking for a brown man are made a year? Of those roles, how many see me for that part? So I was frustrated and I wanted to find agency, so I started writing. This script, I wrote the first draft within two weeks.”

He's also a musician

Jogia and his brother are part of the band Sanity Ivory and have been releasing music regularly. They released their album “Mixed Feelings” in 2020.

Most recently, they dropped the song “We Stay Cool” on Aug. 31, 2023.

He's a published author

In 2019, the actor published his first book also titled “Mixed Feelings.” The body of work is a collection of short stories and poems about multiracial identity.

He dated Zoey Deutch from 2012 to 2017

Jogia and Zoey Deutch began dating in 2012, making various red carpet appearances during their time together.

But after five years of dating they went their separate ways. E! News confirmed in January 2017 that they “amicably” broke up “four months ago and remain friends.”

He was also linked with Cleopatra Coleman

The actor would then go on to be linked with Australian actor Cleopatra Coleman. They first fueled romance rumors in 2017, sharing PDA-filled moments on the red carpets over the years.

However, their last public appearance together was in 2020.

He is seen with Halsey and seemingly appears on her Instagram

Jogia and Halsey were spotted holding hands and kissing on Sept. 19, 2023. He was seen wearing a denim shirt, paint-splattered jeans and a black leather coat, while the singer donned a gray graphic tee, black pants and leather jacket.

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” they later shared a kiss in front of the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz, California.

Meanwhile, fans believe Jogia is included in Halsey's photos she posted on Aug. 21, especially the first and sixth slide.