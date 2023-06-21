Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers reach a divorce settlement

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer have reached a settlement on their divorce, according to court documents filed on June 20.

The court documents show they are asking for a judge to sign off on the agreement that they came to, but do not go into specifics of their settlement.

Chambers had filed for divorce in 2020 from the “Call Me By Your Name” star after 10 years of marriage. Chambers and Hammer share two kids: Harper, 8, and Ford, 6.

Chambers' representatives declined to comment to TODAY.com about the settlement. Hammer's divorce attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

When Chambers filed for divorce in 2020, the two made the identical posts on social media. They said after 13 years as "best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they had decided to call it quits.

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," they wrote in the statement. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Chambers, who founded Bird Bakery and is also a television personality, told Elle magazine earlier this year that they had broken up when Hammer decided to leave her and their two young kids in the Cayman Islands while he went back to California to help a friend restore a motel near Joshua Tree National Park.

She said that her "heart was broken in nine million pieces," but she still drove him to the airport. She filed for divorce a few months later.

"You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions," she said.

Hammer has recently opened up about their split as well, telling AirMail in February that he'd had an affair with a woman he met online in 2016.

Hammer has also faced sexual assault allegations since he and Chambers split. A woman accused Hammer in 2021 of raping her in 2017. His attorney denied the allegations to NBC News at the time and said all of Hammer’s sexual relationships “have been completely consensual.”

Following a Los Angeles Police Department investigation, the Los Angeles District Attorney declined to file charges against "The Social Network" actor in May 2023.