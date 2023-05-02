Are Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy dating? Actor's rep addresses rumors

Bill Nighy’s rep is speaking out about the dating rumors surrounding the British actor and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour after the two walked arm-in-arm at the 2023 Met Gala.

Shortly after the two posed for pictures together at the May 1 event, social media users shared how eager they were for more information about Nighy and Wintour’s relationship status.

It turns out there isn’t any romance news to share. Nighy’s rep confirmed to TODAY.com in a statement sent on May 2 that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and the journalist are not dating.

“Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades,” his rep said. “They are not in a relationship.”

TODAY.com also reached out to Wintour’s team for a comment about their red carpet appearance together.

It seems Nighy, 73, was simply being a supportive friend as he accompanied Wintour, also 73, on the steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art for her publication’s most celebrated event.

She hosted the A-list extravaganza, which she has been doing since 1995, according to Vogue. Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa also served as this year's co-chairs.

Wintour and Nighy linked arms on the red carpet as they showed off their sophisticated outfits.

She donned a sleek yellow, black and gray flared coat which she paired with a column-style gray gown and her signature bob. Nighy sported a classic navy suit and tie.

Their looks were a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, whose legacy was honored at the 2023 Met Gala. The theme of the evening, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” recognized the late German designer, who died in 2019, and his decades of work in the fashion industry.

Wintour and her publication also unveiled the Costume Institute exhibition dedicated to Lagerfeld during the Met Gala.

The longtime head of Vogue invited hundreds of celebrities to the annual event, including Cardi B, Serena Williams, Billie Eilish, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Nicole Kidman.