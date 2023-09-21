Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts has apologized after video of alleged transphobic remark goes viral

Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts called her to apologize over behavior that was "not that of an ally."

"Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," the actor, who is a transgender woman, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Sept. 20. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

TODAY.com reached out to Roberts for comment but has not heard back.

The apology comes on the heels of a video posted Sept. 20 of the "Pose" star, who appears to be doing an Instagram Live at an undisclosed time, sharing a transphobic comment that was allegedly said to her.

In the video, Ross says they were on a set when who she refers to as "Emma" joked to another person on set that Ross was being mean to her.

"And (the person) is like, ‘OK ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.’ And she then looks at me, she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’ And she turns around like this and covers her mouth," Ross recalls, turning her back to the camera.

Ross says she stood there staring and "trying to process" what was said. Ultimately, Ross says she didn't say anything in the moment because she was fearful of retaliation.

"My blood is boiling," Ross recalls of what she felt at the time. "Boiling, because I'm like, if I say something, it's gone be me that's the problem and I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her, they did."

As a result of that incident, Ross said she decided not to speak up. Instead, she says she distanced herself.

“This just made me sick to my stomach wtf,” someone replied to the viral video.

“This makes me so sad and angry,” another person wrote. “Angelica deserved better."

Ross also posted on X that, in another instance, "Emma" allegedly spoke in a different octave when imitating Ross' voice and laugh.

"We’re all sitting around & I’m copying (a cast member’s) accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that," Ross wrote.