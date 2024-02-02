Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have moved on from friendship bracelets to custom-made matching jewelry.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Jan. 28 and secured a spot in the upcoming Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce shared a sweet moment on the field where they embraced and shared a few kisses.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Swift revealed a diamond “TNT” tennis bracelet on her arm as the two embraced. Now Simone Kendle, the woman behind the custom wristlet, is sharing details about the design, revealing that the tight end came up with the idea for the special gift.

Kendle, who is the CEO of Wove Made Inc., spoke to People about collaborating with Kelce to create matching tennis bracelets for him and Swift.

She told the publication that it typically takes about three weeks for her company, located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to finish one of its signature bracelets. But they completed Swift’s bracelet just three days after Kelce came to them in December.

“Since this was for him, we were all hands on deck,” Kendle said.

After it was finished, he returned for a second wristlet for himself, she revealed.

He learned about Wove’s custom designs after seeing professional golfer Michelle Wie West work with the jeweler to create a collection of luxury friendship bracelets, People reported.

“There was some serious Taylor fever going on at the time with her Eras Tour and Michelle was inspired by the friendship bracelets that were being exchanged at her concerts. She knew she wanted to do an elevated take on the beaded bracelets we saw people wearing at her concerts,” Kendle explained.

So, she said it was a “full-circle moment” when the Kansas City Chiefs star approached her about designing one for the pop singer. She said her staff was thrilled about the collaboration.

“A lot of us are Swifties (especially since she’s from Pennsylvania, where Wove is based) and the idea of having Taylor wearing one of our pieces was really exciting since we knew that it would bring major exposure to our brand,” Kendle shared.

She said her team had been waiting to see if Swift was sporting the bracelet in any recent photos.

“The first time we saw the bracelet was when the rest of the world saw it too!” she revealed.

The CEO added, “We had all but given up on ever seeing her spotted in the bracelet until THAT infamous hug. As she wrapped her arms around Travis to congratulate him, a member of our team spotted the bracelet peeking out from her sweater and rang the alarm!”

Kendle also shared more information about the matching accessories. She said Swift’s bracelet costs $6,360, is 14K yellow gold and has 4.62ctw of lab-grown diamonds. The team used pave diamonds to make the “TNT,” she said.

As for Kelce’s bangle, his is bigger and has 10.12ctw of lab-grown diamonds, she told People.

Wove uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram on Jan. 31 to show exactly how the bracelet came together. After intricately welding and placing the diamonds, the jeweler revealed the final results before the clip cut to a shot of Swift and Kelce hugging.

Kelce’s recent present for the “Karma” singer could be a nod to how their romance first started. In July, he attended one of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts in Kansas City. He then revealed on his podcast that he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but wasn’t able to interact with the singer at the time.

Seven months later, the two are now dating and have gushed about their relationship.

“Hopefully everybody realizes we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it, man. It’s nothing more than that,” he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Jan. 31.

He later added, “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. But it’s been nothing but just a wonderful year.”