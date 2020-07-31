Naya Rivera makes what's believed to be her final TV appearance

Naya Rivera appears in an episode of the Netflix reality series “Sugar Rush,” in what is believed to be her final TV appearance, reports Deadline.

The late “Glee” star, who was 33 at the time of her death, shot the episode of the baking competition show in February, stepping in as a guest judge and joining host Hunter March and professional chef judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo.

The third season of the series, dubbed “Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet,” premieres Friday and the episode Rivera appears in is titled “Birds of a Feather.” It opens with a black screen and a message in white letters reading, “Dedicated to Naya Rivera” sprawled across the screen.

Earlier this month, Rivera disappeared while swimming with her son, Josey, 4, in California’s Lake Piru in July. Her body was found a few days later and her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Rivera may have summoned the last of her strength to save Josey before she died.

“There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon,” he said. “The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting — it was unanchored — and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat but not enough to save herself.”

Rivera is best remembered for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." Her death was mourned by many, including several of her former “Glee” castmates, including Amber Riley, Chris Colfer and Heather Morris.

The show's creators have also started a college fund for Josey.