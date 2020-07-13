Naya Rivera's 'Glee' co-stars pay tribute: 'What a force you were'

The stars of "Glee" are paying tribute to Naya Rivera after the Ventura Country Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday that the 33-year-old actor's body had been recovered at Lake Piru in Southern California after a dayslong search.

Rivera's "Glee" co-stars paid tribute to her after news broke Monday that he body had been recovered. JB Lacroix / WireImage

Rivera went missing last Wednesday after renting a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Josey was found asleep alone on the boat Wednesday afternoon. The boy told authorities he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, but that his mother never came back into the boat. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said during a press conference Monday that "there is no indication of foul play" and that an autopsy would be performed.

Naya Rivera, in cheerleading outfit, in a scene with her "Glee" co-stars in 2012. Everett Collection

Rivera starred as Santana Lopez, a high school cheerleader who learns to embraces her lesbianism, for six seasons on the Fox series. Fans of the show noted on social media that Rivera's body was found on the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, shared a photo of himself with Rivera, writing, "Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness." He added, "She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor."

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams on the series, wrote, "Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!"

💔😭😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

Max Adler, who played football jock Dave Karofsky, posted several broken heart and crying emojis to sum up his feelings.

💔 Naya, you will be missed so much. 😞 — Josh Sussman (@JoshSussman) July 13, 2020

"Naya, you will be missed so much," wrote Josh Sussman, who played Jacob Ben Israel.

Days before Rivera's body was found, singer Gloria Estefan, who played Santana's mother, Maribel Lopez, shared a photo of the actress. "Praying for a miracle for @nayarivera and her family, particularly her baby boy! 💔😢," Estefan wrote.