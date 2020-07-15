Naya Rivera's death ruled an accidental drowning

The death of 33-year-old actor Naya Rivera has officially been ruled an accidental drowning by authorities.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office issued the findings of its autopsy in a release on Tuesday, one day after the former "Glee" star's body was recovered from a California lake.

Medical examiners determined that actress Naya Rivera died from an accidental drowning in a California lake. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged," the medical examiners found. "No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy."

Rivera was declared missing on July 8 after taking a pontoon boat out on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey. The boy was later found alone in the vessel with a lifejacket on. He told authorities that he and his mom had gone swimming, but she never got back in the boat.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a press conference on Monday that officials believed Rivera spent her last moments alive saving her son by boosting him back on to the boat. They believed she wasn't able to save herself.

Toxicology results from the autopsy are still pending, but the medical examiners stated "there is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death."

Rivera's family spoke out on Tuesday, thanking emergency responders for recovering her body.

"While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit,” the family said in a statement to TODAY. “Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Heaven gained our sassy angel."

Several members of the "Glee" cast traveled to Lake Piru on Monday morning and held hands on the shore around the same time authorities had located the body.

A former "Glee" director and Rivera's former co-star Amber Riley each posted a clip on Instagram Tuesday of Rivera singing the children's song "Skidamarink" with her son before sharing a sweet kiss at the end.

"And sweet sweet Josey. The love of your life," director Adam Shankman wrote on Instagram. "You were one of the most ferocious and loving mothers I have ever seen and that’s what Josey will remember. That, how beautiful you were, how kind and fun, and how much you laughed. I miss you mama. I miss you too much."