Mr. Feeny endorses Taylor Swift’s new album, and Taylor can’t believe it

"Boy Meets World" star William Daniels is giving praise to Taylor Swift's new rerecorded version of her 2012 album, "Red" — and no one's happier than Swift herself.

The 94-year-old actor, who played the wise teacher and principal Mr. Feeny on the beloved 1990s sitcom, recorded a special TikTok video to encourage music lovers to listen to the album, which his granddaughter Grace recommended to him.

"Hello, it's Bill Daniels. You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny. So I'm here to tell you to listen to the new and better version of 'Red' by Taylor Swift, mostly based on the recommendation of my granddaughter Grace," Daniels says in the short clip.

Daniels, who reunited with his former "Boy Meets World" co-stars in 2019, signs off by reminding viewers of Mr. Feeny's most famous piece of advice. "And as you know all too well: Believe in yourself. Dream. Try. Do Good," he says.

Swift, 31, was so excited to learn Daniels was a new Swiftie that she left a comment under his video to thank him. "My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!!" she gushed.

"This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you, Grace!!!" the singer added, along with several happy face with hearts emoji.

Swift is in the process of rerecording her first six albums after a 2019 dispute with her former record label saw her lose control of the original masters of those recordings.

On Thursday night, the pop star released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which contains 30 tracks including longer versions of some songs and others that have never before been heard.

She followed that up by releasing official videos for two of the album's tracks: a short film for the new 10-minute version of "All Too Well" and a video for the previously unreleased “I Bet You Think About Me," which was directed by close friend Blake Lively.