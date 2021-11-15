Taylor Swift drops music video directed by Blake Lively, and fans can't handle it

Taylor Swift is serving up surprise after surprise this week!

Just a day after teasing it for the first time, the pop superstar dropped the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a new single from her re-recorded album, “Red (Taylor’s Version)."

The video was directed by Blake Lively in her directorial debut. Lively shared her excitement about the project in her Instagram story.

“Me in the womb getting ready for this moment,” the “A Simple Favor” actor, 34, wrote alongside an emoji of a dancing baby.

In the tongue-in-cheek music video, Swift wreaks havoc at the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, played by Miles Teller.

Rocking a series of crimson outfits in a room full of white suits and dresses, Swift’s character smashes the red velvet wedding cake and starts eating it, teaches some little girls rude hand gestures, and eventually gets a little tipsy and falls down during the wedding dinner.

Her cutting lyrics about an unnamed ex are vintage Swift.

“You said we're too different / You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes / Mr. Superior thinking / Do you have all the space that you need?” she sings in the country-inspired song, which features vocals from Chris Stapleton. “I don't need to be your shrink to know that you'll never be happy / And I bet you think about me.”

Swift wears a white gown in a fantasy sequence with Teller near the end of the video, but in an instantly iconic moment, the gown turns bright red and she brings down the house with a performance on her red guitar.

“The reddest video EVER is out now,” Swift tweeted as she shared the video. “Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.”

The video racked up about 1 million views within the just first hour of its release, and it’s safe to say Swifties were beside themselves.

“Taylor Swift invented the color Red and no one can change my mind,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“Together with Taylor, I’m so proud of Blake too. Guys, this is her directorial debut!!!!” another fan wrote.

“This song is actually a masterpiece I cannot explain how much I love it,” yet another fan gushed in the comments

And one person on Twitter wrote, “the world would like to see more blake lively and taylor swift working together from now on.”

At this point, fans are just trying to keep up with the flurry of Taylor Swift releases in recent days.

The singer dropped the re-recording of her fourth studio album, “Red,” on Nov. 12. A day later, she released a 10-minute film tied to her song “All Too Well” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

She also recently released a heart-wrenching lyric video for “Ronan,” a charity single she wrote in 2012 in honor of a mother who lost her young son to cancer.

Swift wrote “I Bet You Think About Me” more than a decade ago, but it was left off her original “Red” album, which came out in 2012. It’s one of several songs “from the vault” that have made it back onto “Red (Taylor’s Version).”