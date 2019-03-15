Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 15, 2019, 5:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been a long time since they graduated from John Adams High, so it's only fitting for the gang from "Boy Meets World" to have a class reunion.

And that's just what they had at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle Thursday — and they even brought along their beloved history teacher-turned-principal.

Ben Savage (Cory), Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn), Will Friedle (Eric) and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny!) got together to meet fans and celebrate the series that came to an end in 2000, after seven seasons on the air.

Fishel, who's expecting her first child later this year, shared a sweet shot of the group at the event, and wrote, "Dream. Try. Do Cons" in the caption — a riff on Feeny's famous advice, "Dream. Try. Do good."

Friedle shared the same pic with his followers, adding the simple hashtag "#family."

While this isn't the first time the core-four cast members have gotten together for a reunion, it is unusual for 91-year-old Daniels to join them. However, in a hilarious Instagram video he shared months before the event, the stage and screen veteran revealed Friedle convinced him to come along.

As for the fun in Seattle, Savage posted a photo of him standing with Daniels.

"Always my teacher and friend," he wrote.

There's still time for fans to join them for even more fun at Emerald City Comic Con at the Washington State Convention Center. Fishel and Daniels will be there through Saturday, March 16, and the rest of the stars will stick around through Sunday.