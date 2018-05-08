share tweet pin email

For seven seasons, Mr. Feeny shared important life advice with his students on "Boy Meets World." Now he's sharing a heartfelt message on Teacher Appreciation Day.

Actor William Daniels, who portrayed beloved teacher and principal George Feeny on the '90s sitcom, got in character to record a thank-you message for educators on their special day.

This may make you more emotional than when Cory married Topanga: Boy Meets World's Mr. Feeny has a special message on #TeacherAppreciationDay and we never want class to be dismissed. pic.twitter.com/L4pIkqyOPW — E! News (@enews) May 8, 2018

"As a well-respected former educator at John Adams High, I'm here to encourage you to show some appreciation for the unsung heroes that help shape the future generations," Daniels, 91, said in the short clip, which E! News shared Tuesday.

"Our teachers provide us with so much," he continued. "They're there for you in your formative years, supply the knowledge you need to take on the world, and even give you unsolicited advice from behind the fence in their backyard.

"I’m talking to you, Mr. Matthews," he joked, addressing his "Boy Meets World" protégé and neighbor, Cory Matthews (Ben Savage).

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images Mr. Feeny was such a good influence on his students that he inspired Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) to become an educator himself.

"So, thank your teachers today and every day. And remember, as much as you learn from them, they learn from you," he said.

"As my final piece of teacherly advice," said the actor as the screen split to display footage of Mr. Feeny saying the same words during his goodbye speech to his students, "believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good. I love you all. Class dismissed."

If Daniels' message seems emotional, it's because he took playing Mr. Feeny seriously.

During an April 2017 fan Q&A organized by BuzzFeed, the actor revealed he had reservations when he was first sent a script for the show. "I don’t want to make fun of a teacher. They need our respect, they’re underpaid, and they’re very important," he recalled telling a producer. After being reassured Mr. Feeny would be an important mentor to the show's young characters, Daniels signed on.

As for his favorite Feeny moment, Daniels revealed the goodbye speech really choked him up.

"I spoke to the class and I said to them, 'Dream, try and do good.' Boy, I was close to tears, frankly — it had been seven seasons," he said. "But that was it, that is what I’ll always remember, yes."