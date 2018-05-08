For seven seasons, Mr. Feeny shared important life advice with his students on "Boy Meets World." Now he's sharing a heartfelt message on Teacher Appreciation Day.
Actor William Daniels, who portrayed beloved teacher and principal George Feeny on the '90s sitcom, got in character to record a thank-you message for educators on their special day.
"As a well-respected former educator at John Adams High, I'm here to encourage you to show some appreciation for the unsung heroes that help shape the future generations," Daniels, 91, said in the short clip, which E! News shared Tuesday.
"Our teachers provide us with so much," he continued. "They're there for you in your formative years, supply the knowledge you need to take on the world, and even give you unsolicited advice from behind the fence in their backyard.
"I’m talking to you, Mr. Matthews," he joked, addressing his "Boy Meets World" protégé and neighbor, Cory Matthews (Ben Savage).
"So, thank your teachers today and every day. And remember, as much as you learn from them, they learn from you," he said.
"As my final piece of teacherly advice," said the actor as the screen split to display footage of Mr. Feeny saying the same words during his goodbye speech to his students, "believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good. I love you all. Class dismissed."
If Daniels' message seems emotional, it's because he took playing Mr. Feeny seriously.
During an April 2017 fan Q&A organized by BuzzFeed, the actor revealed he had reservations when he was first sent a script for the show. "I don’t want to make fun of a teacher. They need our respect, they’re underpaid, and they’re very important," he recalled telling a producer. After being reassured Mr. Feeny would be an important mentor to the show's young characters, Daniels signed on.
As for his favorite Feeny moment, Daniels revealed the goodbye speech really choked him up.
"I spoke to the class and I said to them, 'Dream, try and do good.' Boy, I was close to tears, frankly — it had been seven seasons," he said. "But that was it, that is what I’ll always remember, yes."
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and film
From sassy Mis-tah Kot-tah on "Welcome Back, Kotter" to Cameron Diaz's sexy educator who just doesn't care in "Bad Teacher," school's always in session in Hollywood.
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Breaking Bad'
When Walter White learns he has lung cancer on AMC's "Breaking Bad," he uses chemistry teacher expertise to become a meth maker and dealer. He even takes on a former student as his sidekick, providing Jesse Pinkman with a very different sort of education.AMC / AMC
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'The Sword in the Stone'
Young Wart (whose real name is Arthur) has no idea that his destiny is to be the future king of England in 1963's animated "The Sword in the Stone." But when Merlin becomes his mentor and teacher, Wart's life is changed.Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Good Will Hunting'
An autodidact with an eidetic memory, Will Hunting (Matt Damon) hardly feels he needs to be educated by anyone. But psychologist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) gives him an outlet for his frustrations and turns out to be the kind of mentor and teacher the angry young man needs to be able to pursue his dreams in the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting."Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Matilda'
Matilda Wormwood is a lucky kid, getting Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz) as a teacher in the 1996 film adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda." The teacher speaks up for her smart student in front of bully headmistress Miss Trunchbull, and urges Matilda's parents to give her some attention.Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Mean Girls'
Tina Fey scripted herself as Ms. Norbury, a math teacher who is wrongfully accused in the "Mean Girls'" "burn book" as being a drug dealer. In the 2004 movie, she forces the young ladies to confess to the lie, then make amends to their fellow students and teachers.Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'A Boy Named Charlie Brown'
In the world of "Peanuts," teachers -- like most adults -- are heard but not seen. Miss Othmar was one of the few teachers' names ever cited, and Linus had a major crush on her. In 1969's "A Boy Named Charlie Brown," the trombone-voiced teacher leads Charlie Brown through a spelling bee test, which he does surprisingly well on.Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Boy Meets World'
As dedicated teacher (and later principal and college professor) George Feeny on "Boy Meets World," William Daniels has a devil of a time getting students including Cory (Ben Savage) and Eric (Will Friedle) to focus, but he does inspire the "Feeny Call," a shout that would draw the educator out of his house. When the show (1993-2000) signed off, he was the final character on screen and delivered the last line of dialogue: "I love you all. Class dismissed."Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Star Wars'
First seen in 1980's "Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," Grand Jedi Master Yoda (voiced by Frank Oz) has become such a culturally iconic figure that to call someone a "Yoda" means that they are a wise mentor. In "Empire," he met Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and helped train the powerful son of Darth Vader in the ways of the force with wise lines such as "Fear leads to anger; anger leads to hate; hate leads to suffering."Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'X-Men'
In some ways, the founder of the X-Men, Charles Xavier, is a student's worst nightmare for a teacher: He can both control and read minds. Fortunately, the "X-Men" film's Professor X (Patrick Stewart) is on the good guys' side, a peace-loving crime fighter in a wheelchair who helps protect the non-mutant human species.Courtesy Everett Collection / Courtesy Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Welcome Back, Kotter'
1970s comedy "Welcome Back, Kotter" was a big success, and even its moody John Sebastian theme song became a hit. Gabe Kaplan plays Gabe Kotter, a teacher who returns to his own alma mater in Brooklyn to teach a bunch of high-school tough guys known as The Sweathogs. Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (Freddy "Boom-Boom" Washington), Ron Palillo (Horshack) and Robert Hegyes (Epstein) are shown with Kaplan. Missing is perhaps the most famous Sweathog, John Travolta, who plays Vinnie Barbarino.Everett Collection / Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Stand and Deliver'
Edward James Olmos plays real-life high-school math teacher Jaime Escalante in 1988's "Stand and Deliver." In the film, he wins over his troubled Los Angeles students and teaches them so well that the testing service doesn't believe the students earned their high scores, and makes them retake a difficult standardized calculus test.Everett Collection / Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
"Bueller? ... Bueller? ... Bueller?" That's the repeated query from an economics teacher played by Ben Stein, in the 1986 American teen coming-of-age comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," written and directed by John Hughes. He reportedly ad-libbed most of his monologue about the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act and supply-side economics.Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'South Park'
School is often R-rated on "South Park," where Mr. Herbert Garrison (voiced by series co-creator Trey Parker) and his puppet Mr. Hat often teach Cartman, Eric, Kyle and pals things they really shouldn't be learning about.Everett Collection / Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Bad Teacher'
Cameron Diaz stars in the 2011 comedy "Bad Teacher," as Elizabeth Halsey, a teacher who smokes pot, drinks, swears at her students and sleeps through class.
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Dead Poets Society'
Robin Williams stars in 1989's "Dead Poets Society" as John Keating, an unconventional English teacher who shakes up a boys' prep school. The character's use of the phrase "Carpe diem" ("seize the day") re-invigorated its use in American culture.Everett Collection / Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Election'
Matthew Broderick, who famously skipped school in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," goes back to school as teacher Jim McAllister in 1999's "Election," with Reese Witherspoon playing the overachieving Tracy Flick.Everett Collection / Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'School of Rock'
Jack Black plays Dewey Finn, a rocker who turns to substitute teaching and teaches his kids to love music in 2003's "School of Rock."Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'
Sean Penn and Ray Walston, as Jeff Spicoli and Mr. Hand, had a famous in-class confrontation when Spicoli ordered himself some pizza in 1982's "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."Everett Collection / Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Glee'
On "Glee," it's not just the kids who compete against each other. Sharp-tongued Cheerios coach Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) and glee club director Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) are constantly at each others' throats.Fox / Fox
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix'
Harry Potter and pals have many teachers at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) was one of the most evil. She forces students who are given detention to write with a blood quill, which cuts the words into its victims as they write them.Everett Collection / Everett Collection
-
Best and worst teachers of TV and filmof
'The Simpsons'
Marcia Wallace naprovided the voice of teacher Edna Krabappel on "The Simpsons" from the show's inception in 1990 until Wallace's death in 2013. The jaded, chain-smoking teacher is always looking for a romantic partner, and ultimately finds one in Ned Flanders.Fox / Fox