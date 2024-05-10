Why fans are ‘sobbing’ over Taylor Swift’s ‘So High School’ dance during Paris show

Taylor Swift is giving her fans new surprises as she makes her "Eras Tour" return.

On May 9, Swift performed her first "Eras Tour" show since she released her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department." Fittingly, the pop star changed some parts of her performance to accommodate the new songs on her album.

As Swift sang her new bop “So High School" from “TTPD," which is rumored to be about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, fans noticed a dance move that possibly paid tribute to a viral moment at a Kansas City Chiefs game earlier this year.

In a video shared by Variety of the "Eras Tour" performance, Swift appears to be swag surfing, a dance that originates from the 2009 song "Swag Surfin'" by Fast Life Yungstaz (F.L.Y.). The dance and song have been a celebratory tradition at historical Black colleges and universities for more than a decade, and the song is now often played at major sporting events.

At the NFL playoff game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13, Swift was seen swag surfing alongside Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her "Eras Tour" show on May 9, 2024, in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Manaagement

Swift also seemed to re-create bleachers on stage during the "Eras Tour" performance, providing more proof that the "Cruel Summer" singer might be making a connection to her viral January moment.

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement around the dance.

"The swag surf 🤗🤗," one person commented.

Another wrote, "Oh my god they are doing the swag surfing like at the nfl games AH."

"I'm swagging, I'm surfing 🥰" a third penned.

"This has me sobbing," another user wrote, saying that they've been a Swiftie since 2006 and knowing they'll "never get to see this live sucks."

However, that's not the only way Swift might have paid homage to Travis Kelce and the Chiefs during her "So High School" performance.

While she was performing, one fan compared one of her dance moves to another that Kelce previously has done on the field in an X post. The clip showed her holding out her hand, and moving from side to side alongside a separate moment with Kelce dancing the same way at one of his games.

Taylor Swift on the "Eras Tour" stage on May 9, 2024, in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

"Taylor LURKSSSSSS!!! all these moves in ("So High School") are from videos we’ve all already seen…" the user wrote on X.

Then, another fan noticed that Swift might've done something that mimicked the way the Chiefs enter a stadium through the player tunnel.

"This looks very very similar to the chiefs running in from the tunnel," they said of her "So High School" performance.