See the full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees, from Willie Nelson to Missy Elliott

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners as part of their 2023 class, the organization announced on May 3.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release that "this year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll.”

“We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop,” he continued.

The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, November 3, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The criteria for induction is artists who released their first record 25 years prior to consideration, according to the Hall.

There are currently 365 inductees in the Hall of Fame, according to the Hall's website, and this year, 14 nominees were vying for an induction. Crow, Elliot, Michael and Nelson were considered for the first time this year. For Elliott, this was her first year of eligibility.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will receive the Musical Influence Award, which honors "artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting youth culture," read a press release from the Hall. The late Harry Belafonte received the Early Influence Award last year.

Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will accept the Musical Excellence Award, which credits "artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music," the Hall announced.

Don Cornelius will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture," the Hall said.

Information on how to get tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available at a later date, the Hall said. Visit rockhall.com/membership for more information.