Priyanka Chopra is husband Nick Jonas’ biggest fan. Here’s how she kicked off the Jonas Brothers’ tour

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was front and center cheering on husband Nick Jonas as the Jonas Brothers kicked off their latest tour at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12.

The band’s current tour — which is simply called The Tour and features “Five albums. One night,” as the group has been teasing for months — began at the famous Bronx, New York, venue with thousands of passionate fans.

Chopra Jonas, 41, shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the special night. She uploaded a snap to her Instagram story of her watching the trio during their soundcheck, hours before they took the stage.

“Wohooo! Opening night of The Tour!” she celebrated in the caption. She also tagged her husband, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in the post.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

In another picture, she revealed how she was preparing for their big performance. She uploaded a photo of her two drinks, one personalized with her name and another with a Jonas Brothers cup holder.

“Decked out” she wrote and included a red heart emoji.

She shared a photo of Nick Jonas, 30, sporting an all-white outfit backstage. The “Citadel” star added a heart-eye and star-eye emoji below the picture.

Meanwhile, the next snap showed that Chopra Jonas’ look was much more colorful. She accessorized her outfit with multiple Jonas Brothers friendship bracelets and her The Tour light-up wristband.

Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

For her final post, the actor shared a photo of her husband leaning against a wall that had “New York Yankees” written on it.

“My heart,” she wrote above the picture. “So proud of you @nickjonas.”

The following day, she shared a carousel of photos from opening night. She snuggled up next to her husband and revealed her full ensemble for the concert. She wore a black leather jacket, black and silver checkered-print crop top and black midi skirt.

In one adorable photo, she held their 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, as protective dad Nick Jonas appeared to place noise-cancelling headphones on the toddler.

“You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you,” Chopra Jonas gushed in the caption. “Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour.”

She promised Jonas Brothers’ fans that they are “in for a huge ride!”

Chopra Jonas also applauded the band’s entire team and crew, describing the concert as “seamless and awe inspiring.” She said she could not wait to return for their second performance at Yankee Stadium the next night.

The Jonas Brothers’ tour, which includes songs from their most recent LP, “The Album,” will travel all around the country before ending its U.S. portion in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 9. The group will travel overseas next year for the international leg.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who has been married to Joe Jonas since 2019, and Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas’ wife since 2009, were also in attendance to support their husbands.

In an Instagram reel shared on the Jonas Brothers’ account on Aug. 13, all three wives are shown holding their husbands’ hands as the singers make their way to the stage.

“Thank you for the most incredible night of our lives. How about we do it all again tonight?” the brothers said in the caption.

Times when Priyanka Chopra proved her Jonas Brothers fandom

Chopra Jonas is arguably the Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 fan. She is constantly supporting her husband and his band’s success.

When the group won an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019, she photoshopped herself into a snap of Nick Jonas awkwardly standing by himself as his brothers celebrated the win with their wives.

“I’m always with you @nickjonas,” the “Quantico” actor said in the caption. “Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you!”

In January, she smiled from the crowd while watching the trio receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

With Malti Marie seated in her lap, she listened to Nick Jonas joke about coming back to the star in 15 years with his daughter to embarrass her in front of her friends.

“So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers,” she wrote on Instagram beside a photo of brothers posing with miniature replicas of their stars.

Chopra Jonas also has a secret musical background that adds to the couple’s shared love of music. In May, she revealed during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, “Radio Andy,” that she had a short-lived pop career and has collaborated with her husband on a few songs.

“We do go into the studio sometimes in the middle of the night and jam,” she shared.

But, don’t expect her to jump on stage with the band any time soon. She added, “We’ve just made songs randomly, so it’s out there somewhere on Nick’s phone, but I’m not confident enough to sing with him.”