Priyanka Chopra gives 1st glimpse of daughter’s face at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony

For the Jonas Brothers, getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was probably the best way to start their week.

But there was a little face in the crowd that stole some of their thunder on Monday, Jan. 30: Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 1, sitting on the lap of mom Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jones at the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

This was likely the first time Malti's full face has been seen in public; her parents tend to cover it up in social media images, and when Chopra Jonas, 40, and her daughter appeared in Vogue earlier in January, the baby's face was turned from the camera.

Malti was dressed in an an adorable beige and white sweater outfit, with a white fascinator across her head.

Each of the brothers took a turn at the podium to express their thanks and delight at receiving the star, but Malti's dad, 30, had a particular comment for his baby girl.

"Malti Marie, I can't wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," Jonas said.

Chopra Jones shared the moment in an Instagram post on Monday, along with a photo of the three brothers proudly displaying smaller replicas of their joint star. She captioned the post, "So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers," with a red heart emoji.

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers pose with their new star at the ceremony. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The couple, who has been married since 2018, announced on Instagram last year that they'd welcomed a baby with the help of a surrogate. Malti was born on Jan. 15, 2022.

As if receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame wasn't reason enough for Jonas Brothers fans to get excited, Nick Jonas had one more piece of crowd-pleasing information that he shared during his speech.

"We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5," he revealed. "And we can’t wait to see you all on tour later this year.”

Here's to hoping Malti joins them for a few shows!