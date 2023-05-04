Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she and husband Nick have recorded songs together — but will we hear them?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas have many things in common, including their love of music.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show “Radio Andy,” Chopra Jonas revealed that she has collaborated with the Jonas Brothers singer for a few late night jam sessions.

Her musical abilities aren’t a new discovery. The 40-year-old actor told host Andy Cohen that she originally tried to become a singer when she moved to the United States.

“Embarrassingly, so I’m gonna admit it, but I had a pop career for two seconds,” she said. “I have like four singles out there and that pop career brought me to America and I quickly realized that I should go back to my day job and started looking for acting work here and kind of brought me to the States.”

Cohen immediately suggested Chopra Jonas release a song with the “Lovebug” singer.

“Wow. I mean, I kind of feel like we need a Nick and Priyanka duet,” he said.

But the “Citadel” star laughed and immediately shut down the idea.

When Cohen pitched the duet again, adding that it would undoubtedly be a hit, she agreed with him.

“I think so,” she replied. “We do go into the studio sometimes in the middle of the night and jam.”

She continued, “We’ve just made songs randomly, so it’s out there somewhere on Nick’s phone, but I’m not confident enough to sing with him.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host said he was eager to hear the couple’s secret, unreleased tracks.

“You should ask Nick next time you see him because he has it on his phone,” Chopra Jonas said.

Cohen already had a plan in motion. He announced that he will interview the Jonas Brothers soon.

“I’m gonna see what we can do,” he said.

Realizing she revealed too much about her music talents, Chopra Jonas joked, “Oh boy, I gave you ammunition.”

Jonas and his wife, who tied the knot in 2018, lean on each other for playful moments in the recording booth, and more difficult times.

Chopra Jonas, who is TODAY.com’s most recent digital cover star, opened up about relying on Jonas after their daughter, Malti, was born in Jan. 2022 through surrogacy.

Malti spent her first 110 days hospitalized in the NICU.

The “Quantico” actor told TODAY.com that Jonas, 30, comforted her during those emotional and stressful months.

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me,’” she recalled. “And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever.”

She said the two took turns looking after their newborn and holding her in the NICU. The experience made the new mom realize she “did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom.”

Chopra Jonas added, “I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone…that we’ve got her.”