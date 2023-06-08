Pink’s daughter Willow sings on stage to kick off mom’s summer tour: ‘Surreal moment’

Pink and her 12-year-old daughter Willow made fans go wild when they performed their 2021 ballad "Cover Me in Sunshine" together onstage during the first date of Pink’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

The sweet mother-daughter moment happened June 7 in front of a crowd of thousands at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

Willow's dad, Pink's husband Carey Hart, shared a video of the moment on Instagram. In the video, Willow wears a pink striped sleeveless dress with her long blond hair parted in the middle.

Her voice shows she's been listening to her pop star mom for years and inherited her singing chops — it's pure and smooth with an ethereal tone.

When Willow finishes singing, she waves to the audience as Pink moves in to give her an emotional hug and kiss.

P!NK and Willow Sage Hart performing at the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour in Bolton, England. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images f

Proud dad Hart wrote in his caption, "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage.

"Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked a---!!!!!" he added. "Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time."

Fans popped into the comments of Hart's post to say how much they enjoyed seeing Pink and Willow sing together.

"Oh my goodness goosebumps watching this. Willow you're so inspiring even to us oldies. Slayyyyy kiddo!" gushed one.

"She was AMAZING! I cried a little," wrote another, who added to Hart, "Every right to be a proud papa."

Someone who was in the audience wrote, "It was awesome. Mama Pink was emotional."

Hart's video of Pink and Willow's onstage moment comes just days after the former motocross pro shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter in honor of her 12th birthday.

"This lil girl has changed my life over the last 12 years. My 1st born, and instant head over heels, love," he wrote June 2 next to an Instagram carousel full of pics of Willow over the years.

"The love that a father has for his daughter is one that I’ve never experienced and that I can’t explain," he continued. "She has made me grow and soften over the years. Made me look at the world through different eyes, and experience things in a way that I never would have.

"Thank you willow for all that you are. You amaze me daily and also drive me crazy! I can’t wait to see the human you become through life. I truly feel that you are gonna change the world. I love you from here, to the moon, around 10 million times, and back."

He added, "Mama cooked a great one!!!!"

Hart's loving tribute clearly touched Pink's heart.

The "What About Us" singer popped into the comments, writing, "This made me cry like a baby."