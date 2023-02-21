Pink says her daughter will have a minimum wage job on her upcoming tour

Pink is gearing up to go on tour this summer, and has enlisted her daughter's help.

During her first appearance on TODAY since 2012, the Grammy award-winning singer said her kids, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, will be traveling with her as she tours with her ninth album "Trustfall."

Willow inherited her mom’s singing chops and is actually working the tour, too.

“Willow has a job on tour,” Pink said. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

Pink said she has to work with her daughter on negotiating better.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.”

The tour begins on June 7 in the U.K. Her first stop in the U.S. is July 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio, with dates through March 2024. She'll be performing some classics and tracks off her revealing new album.

On TODAY, Pink said the song "Turbulence" on "Trustfall" speaks directly to the idea of mental health journeys, including her own daughter's. It's real to her, not just a catchy tune.

"That lyric out there, (from) 'Turbulence,' almost made me cry," she said, as the song played over the plaza.

She explained why she thinks the song's lyrics — which include, "If you’re alive, then it means that you’re committed to survive" — have resonated with so many people.

"Everybody gets it and that kind of makes me sad and happy all at the same time," she said.

Pink said the song has a different meaning for every listener, and she shared her own.

"I hate telling people what a song is about because it's whatever it's about for you. But for me, it's just speaking to anxiety and walking my daughter through it and down that road," she said, referring to Willow.

As a result, Pink's favorite lyric in "Turbulence" speaks to the relationship between someone experiencing mental health difficulties and their loved ones: "Even you say you can't, I will watch you dance through this turbulence."

The singer has opened up in the past about her own experiences with anxiety in her early 20s. “I used to get pretty awful panic attacks and I didn’t know what was happening. I didn’t have anybody to talk to about it and I didn’t know what to do,” the singer said in a video on Instagram last May. “I would feel like I was having strokes, like, stroke symptoms, it was terrifying.”

She said writing songs was one of the things that "saved her life" during that time.