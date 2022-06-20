Pharrell Williams stops music festival to get help for fallen fans

Pharrell Williams wasn't about to ignore fans in need at a concert over the weekend.

The "Happy" singer reportedly stopped performing — twice — during his set at the Something in the Water Festival in Washington D.C., on Saturday so that officials could tend to concertgoers who required emergency medical aid.

In a video tweeted by WTTG Fox News, the 49-year-old Grammy winner can be seen standing onstage next to fellow performers No Malice and Pusha T as an announcer asks concertgoers to assist EMT workers in locating the fallen fan.

Williams tweeted his own video of the incident that showed him thanking concertgoers for their help. "Ain’t that what we do? We lift people up,” the singer can be heard saying as the crowd cheered.

He captioned the clip, "Thank you for taking care of each other tonight, DC."

Pharrell Williams performs onstage during 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival on Independence Avenue on June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

The independent media outlet DC RealTime News explained in a tweet that Williams paused the show twice on Saturday to help fans who needed emergency care.

"Show stopped again, apparently another patron may be having a medical emergency. Again @Pharrell stop the show to make sure this individual is attended to. Nothing but RESPECT for doing this," wrote the media outlet.

There has been renewed attention on concert safety after a deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston killed 10 people, inlcuding a 9-year-old boy, in 2021.

This is not the first time that Williams, who shares four children with wife Lasichanh, has led with his heart while on the concert stage.

At a benefit concert for Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles in October 2018, the singer invited a 9-year-old hospital patient named Eliana to dance with him onstage to his hit "Happy."

When the pair were finished, Eliana gushed into a microphone, "I love Pharrell. He's the greatest."

Then, when Eliana told the audience she wanted to share a word with Pharrell in private, the singer sweetly switched off both their mikes and gave her his undivided attention before the two exchanged an emotional hug.