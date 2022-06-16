IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

TODAY

Pharrell Williams on his ‘Something in the Water’ music festival

04:14

Pharrell Williams joins TODAY’s Carson Daly to talk about bringing back his music festival, “Something in the Water,” and his formal induction into the “Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.” “As long as you are a human being you are welcome,” Williams says of his music festival.June 16, 2022

