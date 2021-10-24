Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo featuring 12-year-old son Rocket

Pharrell Williams and his family are picture perfect on vacation!

The 48-year-old shared snaps from his recent trip to Egypt on Instagram in a carousel post, including a few rare shots of his wife and their son, Rocket.

In one of the photos, Rocket, 12, appears to be holding a video camera pointed out into the distance while his wife, Helen Lasichanh hangs out with a group in the background.

Instagram

The last photo is a family shot posing between rows of what appear to be ancient ruins. Good style clearly runs in the family with all three sporting some trendy looks for the day.

The notoriously private couple rarely post photos of their four children. Instagram

“Lotus Enzymes,” Williams captioned the photo, seemingly referring to an ingredient commonly used in products for his skincare line, Humanrace.

The producer and entrepreneur tends to keep his personal and family life out of the public eye. Williams and Lasichanh, who tied the knot in 2013, have four children together: Rocket, 12, and a set of three-year-old triplets they welcomed in January 2017 whose names have still not been revealed.

Over the years, Williams has candidly discussed fatherhood in a handful of interviews. During a 2013 appearance on TODAY, Williams told Savannah Guthrie that the best song he has ever co-written was his son, telling the co-host, “Every night's like a sleepover.”

Pharrell Williams performs in 2019. Paras Griffin / Getty Images,

In 2014, Williams told Oprah Winfrey the backstory and meaning of his son Rocket’s name.

"In the same way the Indians named their children behind a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend," he explained. "Metaphorically it was because it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love,' Elton John's 'Rocket Man' and Herbie Hancock's 'Rockit' — all of my favorite musicians."

Back in June, Williams shared another rare glimpse of his son, posting a series of photos on Instagram of him and his son posing with skateboards on the edge of a ramp.

"For my shredder," he fittingly captioned the father-son moment.

Just months after the birth of his triplets, Williams opened up to TODAY about living life with four children when three of them are infants. The rapper explained, "I have a tribe. It's an assembly line ... they harmonize (when they cry). It's 'Waah! Waah! Waah!' all at the same time."

With his growing family, the “Happy” singer said that his life transformed into a big “chain reaction” where when one of the triplets need something, all of them do.

"Like one cries, the next one cries, the next one cries. They're hungry, they're hungry, they're hungry," he explained.

In March 2018, Williams told the Evening Standard that he was “in awe of women and my wife,” explaining, “To carry another heartbeat inside your body for nine months — in my wife’s case she had four heartbeats — is beyond anything a man can give back to the universe.”

He continued, adding, “To give life. That’s something that has changed me, just the infinite amount of respect and gratitude I’m blessed with.”