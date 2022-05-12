Nearly 2,400 people needed medical treatment following a deadly crowd surge last year at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, a court filing says.

Attorneys on behalf of some of the victims filed a new document Monday in Harris County detailing injuries that needed “extensive” and “less extensive” treatment as a result of the Nov. 5, 2021, tragedy at NRG Park.

According to the filing, 732 people sought extensive treatment for their injuries. Another 1,649 people needed less extensive treatment, it says. More than 2,500 cases are still being reviewed.

“Plaintiffs will continue to evaluate and update this for the Court as additional information and details are received and reviewed,” the filing states.

The attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Scott, who hosted the festival, said the rapper was unfairly blamed for the tragedy.

“It’s very clear that the tide is turning as the authorities and public conversation has been focused on concert operators and security contractors rather than performers,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said “all signs point to a strong comeback” for the rapper.

Ten people were killed including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of the victims, when a crowd of about 50,000 attendees began pushing toward the stage. The other victims ranged in age from 14 to 27. Medical examiners said they all died from compression asphyxia.

Scott opened up about the concert in an interview last year with radio host Charlamagne Tha God. The rapper said after the show he was “hearing things” about what happened but didn’t initially realize the extent of it.

“At the end of the day, these fans are like family so you feel like you just lost something. You do these shows, honestly, for people to have the best experience,” he said. “And just to think that something like this happen, you just try to figure out ... just wrap everything around.”

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the concert’s organizer, Live Nation, accusing them of negligence. Last year, Scott issued a “general denial” of the claims and asked for multiple suits to be dismissed.

A spokesman said Live Nation was cooperating with investigators and will “address all legal matters at the appropriate time.”

This article originally appeared on NBC News.