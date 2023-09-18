Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Lacy’ about? Watch her answer

Olivia Rodrigo’s seemingly pointed pop ballad “Lacy” has fans wondering who’s the “sweetest thing on this side of hell.”

The lyrics to the nearly three-minute tune off her sophomore studio album, “Guts,” released Sept. 8, describe a deep-seated anger and resentment toward a person named Lacy.

While visiting TODAY earlier this month to perform on Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Concert Series, the "Good 4 U" singer called the release of her latest album "cathartic," adding that she's been working on the songs for "so long."

During an "8 Questions Before 8AM" interview, Rodrigo said there are some hidden clues on the album and was asked about the influence behind "Lacy."

Who is “Lacy” about?

When asked in her interview about the influence behind the song “Lacy,” Rodrigo immediately smiled and let out a laugh.

“Just all my songs are about me and just how I feel,” she said. “I don’t know.”

How do the lyrics describe Lacy?

In the song, Rodrigo says Lacy has “skin like puff pastry” and “eyes white as daisies.”

The second verse describes Lacy as “smart,” “sexy” and a “dazzling starlet.” Rodrigo also calls Lacy “Bardot reincarnate,” a comparison to French actor and model Brigitte Bardot.

How does Rodrigo feel about Lacy, based on the lyrics?

To start the song, Rodrigo takes a sarcastic tone, calling Lacy the "sweetest thing on this side of hell" and adding that she hasn't been doing well.

The 20-year-old goes on to seemingly tell Lacy in the chorus that she's impacted by something she's done or who she is, singing, "Like the perfume you wear, I linger all the time/ Watching, hidden in plain sight."

Rodrigo then switches to say, "I try/ But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere," although she seems conflicted, calling the constant thoughts or appearances of Lacy "the sweetest torture one could bear."

The next verse and the outro appear to take the same juxtaposition, making Rodrigo seem bothered by the presence of Lacy, whom she also admires.

After calling Lacy the "greatest thing to ever exist," Rodrigo sings that the character seems "out to get" her and that Lacy "poison(s) every little thing" she does.

"Lacy, oh, Lacy, I just loathe you lately," she sings in the final lines of the song. "And I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you/ Yeah, I despise my rotten mind and how much it worships you."

Has Rodrigo addressed fan theories about the songs on "Guts"?

After speculation about the influences behind various songs on “Guts,” Rodrigo addressed any rumors of bad blood in an interview with Rolling Stone published Sept. 12.

“I don’t have beef with anyone,” she said. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say.”

Rodrigo continued, “There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

Earlier this month, The Guardian asked Rodrigo if her "Guts" single “Vampire” was influenced by Taylor Swift.

“How do I answer this?” she began her answer.

“I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” Rodrigo continued. “I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing. I was very surprised when people thought that.”

During a Sunday Sitdown with TODAY's Willie Geist Sept. 10, Rodrigo elaborated further, explaining, “I think explanation is never good for art.”

“Why would I pigeonhole a song into being about this one thing in my life, when everyone has their own interpretation? It just makes me feel less alone in my feelings when I write this song about some specific instance where I felt this really strong way,” she told Willie. “And then I look out into the crowd and I see some girl who felt the exact same way. It just makes me realize that we’re all so much more alike than we are different."