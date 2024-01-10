'Saltburn' made this 2001 dance song go viral. How the singer reacted to her unexpected hit

"Murder on the Dancefloor" has come back to life.

The 2001 disco-pop song by British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is zooming back up the charts thanks to a wild scene featuring Golden Globe nominee Barry Keoghan at the end of the buzzy Amazon Prime movie "Saltburn."

Between the end of December and early January, the song's U.S. streams jumped 131%, downloads were up 92% and the 23-year-old song debuted at No. 98 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard. It also has jumped into the top 10 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has enjoyed the resurgence of her 2001 song "Murder on the Dancefloor" thanks to a scene in the movie "Saltburn." Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The song is heard during the final scene of the movie, when Keoghan dances nude and prances around various rooms in Saltburn, reveling in his takeover of the giant British manor.

The eye-opening scene has prompted others to record themselves dancing to the song on TikTok. One edit of the song has appeared in nearly 200,000 TikTok videos.

Ellis-Bextor, 44, even got in on the TikTok trend herself, twirling down a staircase to her hit song on New Year's Eve while wearing a rainbow sequined dress.

She also wears antlers like the ones worn by Keoghan in the movie during a pivotal scene at a “Midsummer Night’s Dream”-themed party at the manor thrown in his honor.

"Heading into 2024 like...Happy Saltburn New Year!" Ellis-Bextor captioned the TikTok video.

"The queen herself has watched saltburn," one commenter wrote.

"The way this song fitted the end of that film so *perfectly,*" another wrote.

Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekweike in "Saltburn." Keoghan's nude dancing scene to "Murder on the Dancefloor" has sent the song shooting back up the charts after 23 years. Alamy Stock Photo

Ellis-Bextor told Variety she agreed to let director Emerald Fennell used the song because she was intrigued by her vision.

“A naked man dancing through the rooms of a stately home … I’ve got a quirky sense of humor, and my main thing was, ‘I’ve got to see that,’” she said.

Fennell said it was the "only song" that seemed fitting for the ending of the movie in the same interview.

When it initially came out, "Murder on the Dancefloor" reached No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart in 2002 and No. 26 on the Dance Club Songs chart in the U.S., according to Billboard.

"It actually feels really magical," Ellis-Bextor told the BBC about the resurgence. "And if I’m honest, I don’t think I’ve completely processed it really."

Ellis-Bextor has put out seven studio albums during her career and is gratified to see one of her old hits reach a new audience.

“It’s extraordinary," she told the BBC. "It’s a song I’ve been singing for over 20 years, I still love singing it. But for new people to be discovering it, for it to be making new memories with people is kind of beautiful."

The return to the charts for "Murder on the Dancefloor" is reminiscent of the 2022 sensation involving the 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush. The song took off after being featured in Season Four of the Netflix hit "Stranger Things," which also brought Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" to a younger audience.