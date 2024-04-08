Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Missy Elliott's first time headlining a tour will be with people who have been a part of her music since the beginning of her career.

The famed rapper announced her "Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience" tour on social media April 8 and shared that singer Ciara, rapper Busta Rhymes and producer Timbaland will be on the road with her. They have collaborated with Elliott on songs throughout her career.

"ATTENTION IT’S TIME," her caption read. The post was a video featuring Elliott, Ciara and Busta Rhymes in an intergalactic space as they try to figure out where they are. Elliott then calls who she refers to as Tim, most likely Timbaland, for help.

"These three icons come together to show you something you've never seen before," Elliott says in the video.

“'OUT OF THIS WORLD'TOUR across NORTH AMERICA!!!! With my family @ciara @bustarhymes & @timbaland This Spaceship will be Landing NEAR YOU RUN 4 COVER!" she added in the caption.

Elliott said in a press release announcing the news that she's in a season of firsts, even in this advanced stage of her career. She has released six albums and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. She also holds an honorary doctorate in music degree from Berklee College of Music.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” she said. “Being the FIRST female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour."

She said there's been fan interest in her going on tour for some time, but she waited until it felt right to her.

"Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!" she said.

The tour lineup could not be more exciting for super fans and is currently scheduled to have stops across the U.S. and in Canada during July and August.

Here’s everything to know about Elliott’s upcoming “Out Of This World” tour.

Why is Missy Elliott going on tour with Timbaland, Busta Rhymes and Ciara?

Elliott has worked with all three artists over the years.

In 2019, Elliott wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Timbaland produced her 1997 debut studio album "Supa Dupa Fly" in just two weeks. Timbaland and Busta Rhymes are both featured on the "Work It" singer's first studio album.

Elliott has teamed up with Ciara on classic songs like "1, 2 Step" (2004) and “Lose Control” (2005).

How to get tickets to Missy Elliott's tour

Tickets will become available for Verizon presale on April 9 at 10 a.m. local time for each concert location, according to the press release and Ticketmaster.

Once presale tickets are available, fans can purchase tickets through Verizon Up until the window closes April 11 at 10 p.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week leading up to the general onsale starting on April 12 at 10 a.m. on the singer's website, the release said.

When does Missy Elliott's tour start?

The "Out Of This World" tour opens in Vancouver, Canada, on July 4, according to the press release.

What are Missy Elliott's tour dates?

July 4: Vancouver, Canada — Rogers Arena

July 6: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

July 9: Oakland, California — Oakland Arena

July 11: Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena

July 13: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena

July 16: Denver — Ball Arena

July 18: Austin, Texas — Moody Center

July 20: Houston — Toyota Center

July 21: Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

July 24: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

July 25: Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena

July 27: Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Aug. 1: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 2: Hampton, Virginia — Hampton Coliseum

Aug. 3: Elmont, New York — UBS Arena

Aug. 5: Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 8: Washington — Capital One Arena

Aug. 9: Newark, New Jersey — Prudential Center

Aug. 10: Boston — TD Garden

Aug. 12: Brooklyn, New York — Barclays Center

Aug. 15: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 17: Montreal, Canada — Bell Centre

Aug. 19: Toronto, Canada — Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 22: Rosemont, Illinois — Allstate Arena